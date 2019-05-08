'Love You 3,000': Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Naga Chaitanya's Fave Holiday Moment Has An Endgame Reference

Samantha shared this loved-up pic on her Instagram story (courtesy samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her actor husband Naga Chaitanya always make our hearts aflutter with their loved-up photos and now that these two are holidaying in Spain, blink-and-miss glimpses of their vacation are making fans really happy. On her Instagram story recently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu a shared loved-up photo from one of their pool side chill scenes and threw an adorable Avengers: Endgame reference in the caption, that made us miss Iron Man all the more (sob... sob). Samantha added "I love you 3,000" gif to the story, in which she can be seen sporting a black swimsuit while sun bathing with Naga Chaitanya.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's happy faces will make you smile indeed.

In her Instagram stories, Samantha also revealed the details of her romantic night with Naga Chaitanya and we know it was an evening full of wine, great food, the sea breeze and stunning pictures of course, one of which was shared by Naga Chaitanya, who rarely posts photos of them together. "One of the best meals ever," he wrote for the chef. For the date night in Spain, Samantha was classy in a striped jumpsuit while Naga was dressed in matching separates.

Looks like Samantha and Naga are also great fans of Marvel's Avengers just like all of us. The Endgame dialogue "Love you 3,000" has been going crazy viral since Iron Man's little daughter adorably wished him good night with those words.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, co-stars of several films, had a dreamy wedding in 2017. Telugu film Majili was their last film together.

