Asin, Rahul Sharma And Daughter Arin Send Christmas Greetings. See Pics

Asin Thottumkal treated us to a postcard-worthy photo of husband Rahul Sharma and their daughter Arin

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: December 24, 2018 18:13 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Asin, Rahul Sharma And Daughter Arin Send Christmas Greetings. See Pics

Asin shared this picture of Rahul Sharma and daughter Arin (Image courtesy: Instagram)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Arin is dressed in a red top and black pyjamas
  2. She turned 14-months-old today
  3. Asin and Rahul Sharma married in 2016

Ahead of Christmas, actress Asin Thottumkal treated us to a postcard-worthy photo of husband Rahul Sharma and their daughter Arin, who turned 14-months-old today. The father-daughter duo have been photographed near a Christmas tree at their home. Rahul plants a kiss on little Arin's cheek, who is dressed in a red top and black pyjamas. She appears to be quite amused with the Christmas decoration around. "14-months-old today," Asin captioned her post. Meanwhile, Asin also shared a picture of their decked-up Christmas tree on her Instagram story and wrote, "No place like home." Inside Asin Thottumkal, Rahul Sharma and baby Arin's Christmas celebrations.

d0jl8dg

Screenshot of Asin's Instagram stories

 

csvh0ieg

Screenshot of Asin's Instagram stories

 

Asin also shared throwback pictures from Arin's first Christmas in 2017.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Same time last year - Arin's 1st Christmas- 2 months old #piecesofmyheart

A post shared by Asin Thottumkal (@simply.asin) on

 

Asin and industrialist Rahul Sharma married in 2016. They celebrated Arin's first birthday in October with a grand party. The couple had refrained from sharing any pictures of Arin until her birthday. Asin and Rahul introduced Arin only on her birthday. For the party, she was dressed in a pink frock and looked cute as a button.

Take a look.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

a little girl who loves outdoors, travel and books..turned ONE #Arinturnsone

A post shared by Asin Thottumkal (@simply.asin) on

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy 1st birthday ARIN ! #arinturnsone

A post shared by Asin Thottumkal (@simply.asin) on

 

"A year ago, we welcomed a gorgeous, bright-eyed, little angel into this world. She just turned one. Where does time fly? Happy Birthday, Arin, my daughter! Why do you have to grow up so fast? Happy 1st birthday," Rahul Sharma wrote.

 

 

On the work front, Asin Thottumkal, 33, was last seen in 2015's All Is Well, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. She made her Bollywood debut opposite Aamir Khan in Ghajini. London Dreams Ready, Housefull 2, Bol Bachchan and Khiladi 786 are some of her Bollywood films.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

christmas 2018asin arinasin pictures

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Merry Christmas WishesBogibeel BridgeLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsSabarimala TemplePNR StatusTrain StatusBihar Seat ShareMi PlayBest Phones

................................ Advertisement ................................