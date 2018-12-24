Asin, Rahul Sharma And Daughter Arin Send Christmas Greetings. See Pics

Asin shared this picture of Rahul Sharma and daughter Arin (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Ahead of Christmas, actress Asin Thottumkal treated us to a postcard-worthy photo of husband Rahul Sharma and their daughter Arin, who turned 14-months-old today. The father-daughter duo have been photographed near a Christmas tree at their home. Rahul plants a kiss on little Arin's cheek, who is dressed in a red top and black pyjamas. She appears to be quite amused with the Christmas decoration around. "14-months-old today," Asin captioned her post. Meanwhile, Asin also shared a picture of their decked-up Christmas tree on her Instagram story and wrote, "No place like home." Inside Asin Thottumkal, Rahul Sharma and baby Arin's Christmas celebrations.

Asin also shared throwback pictures from Arin's first Christmas in 2017.

Asin and industrialist Rahul Sharma married in 2016. They celebrated Arin's first birthday in October with a grand party. The couple had refrained from sharing any pictures of Arin until her birthday. Asin and Rahul introduced Arin only on her birthday. For the party, she was dressed in a pink frock and looked cute as a button.

"A year ago, we welcomed a gorgeous, bright-eyed, little angel into this world. She just turned one. Where does time fly? Happy Birthday, Arin, my daughter! Why do you have to grow up so fast? Happy 1st birthday," Rahul Sharma wrote.

A year ago we welcomed a Gorgeous, bright eyed, little angel into this world. She just turned ONE!!! Where does time fly? Happy Birthday ARIN, my daughter! Why do u have to grow up so fast? Happy 1st Birthday!#Arinturnsone#ArinsFirstBirthdaypic.twitter.com/Iklqpnf98w — Rahul Sharma (@rahulsharma) October 25, 2018

On the work front, Asin Thottumkal, 33, was last seen in 2015's All Is Well, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. She made her Bollywood debut opposite Aamir Khan in Ghajini. London Dreams Ready, Housefull 2, Bol Bachchan and Khiladi 786 are some of her Bollywood films.