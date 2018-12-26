Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek And Aaradhya Send Christmas Wishes To Fans On Instagram

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with her family (Image courtesy aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sent Christmas wishes to her fans with family photos on Instagram on Wednesday. The 45-year-old actress posted photos of herself with daughter Aaradhya and Abhishek Bachchan and wrote: "Christmas love to all." The pictures also feature a portrait of Aishwarya's late father Krishnaraj Rai in the backdrop. Aishwarya might have been slightly late in wishing her fans on social media but there is no denying the fact that the post is absolutely adorable. The Bachchans were colour coordinated in white. Aiswarya's Instagram post has close to one lakh likes in less than two hours. "My faves," Deepika Padukone commented on the picture.

Aishwarya and Abhishek got married in April 2007 and Aaradhya was born in November 2011.

Take a look at the photos here:

Ahead of Christmas, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spent a part of her Sunday with cancer survivors at an event in Mumbai. Sharing a set of photos from the event, Aishwarya wrote: "Christmas, cheer, love, blessings and saluting all the angelic brave hearts at CPAA God bless all their families, doctors, caregivers and loved ones. I'm so overwhelmed by your strength of spirit, positivity and ever-smiling darling pure souls. God bless and love always."

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan, which also featured Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Aishwarya has signed Anurag Kashyap's Gulab Jamun, which also features Abhishek Bachchan. Gulab Jamun will be Aishwarya and Abhishek's first collaboration in a span of 10 years. The actor were last seen in Mani Ratnam's Raavan.