Merry Christmas 2018: Images, Wishes, SMS And WhatsApp Messages

Merry Christmas 2018: To help you wish your loved ones on Christmas, here are Christmas messages, Christmas Quotes, Christmas wishes, Christmas wallpapers, Christmas images that you can share.

All India | Edited by | Updated: December 24, 2018 19:08 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Merry Christmas 2018: Images, Wishes, SMS And WhatsApp Messages

Merry Christmas 2018: Christmas wishes, Christmas wallpapers, Christmas images that you can share.


New Delhi: 

Christmas is a festival that falls each year on December 25 to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. Christmas is observed as a public holiday in most countries across the world. To mark Christmas festivities, prayer sessions and carol singing are held in churches. Houses and markets are cleaned and decorated with lights and Christmas trees. On Christmas, feasts are prepared, and season's greetings, gifts and sweets are exchanged among family and friends. Christmas is even more special for children who decorate Christmas trees and expecting Christmas presents from Santa Claus. Families make sure their Christmas decorations are in order. Christmas is a time when people spread cheer and joy. To help you wish your loved ones on Christmas, here are Christmas messages, Christmas Quotes, Christmas wishes, Christmas wallpapers, Christmas images that you can share:

8quenjc

Merry Christmas 2018: Christmas wishes for your loved one

b3usevu

Merry Christmas 2018: Christmas wishes for your loved one

69fsq16

Merry Christmas 2018: Wishes and messages to send to your friends and family

5lj74lh8

Merry Christmas 2018: Wishes and messages to send to your friends and family

2918oun8

Merry Christmas 2018: Images and WhatsApp status you can use

u18lrrko

Merry Christmas 2018: Images and WhatsApp status you can use

bf4ccj2o

Merry Christmas 2018: Wishes and messages to send to your friends and family

May your world be filled with warmth and good cheer this Holy season, and throughout the year. Merry Christmas!

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Merry Christmas 2018Christmas QuotesChristmas Wishes

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Merry Christmas WishesBogibeel BridgeLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsSabarimala TemplePNR StatusTrain StatusBihar Seat ShareMi PlayFlipkart Sale

................................ Advertisement ................................