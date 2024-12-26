Donald Trump Sends Christmas Message To "Left Lunatics", "Governor Trudeau"

US President-elect Donald Trump spent Christmas day firing off on his Truth Social website about his own perceived political persecution -- from doubling down on his threats to demand US control of the Panama Canal to making Canada the 51st state of the United States.

He reiterated his "governor" jibe at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He claimed he would cut taxes by "more than 60 per cent" if Canada is merged with the US and "their businesses would immediately double in size." He also suggested National Hockey League (NHL) legend Wayne Gretzky should lead the country.

The Republican also posted a photo showing himself as "patriot of the year," and another smirking at former president Barack Obama, a Democrat.

"Merry Christmas to the Radical Left Lunatics, who are constantly trying to obstruct our Court System and our Elections," Trump wrote. "They know that their only chance of survival is getting pardons from a man who has absolutely no idea what he is doing."

Doubling down on his threats to demand US control of the Panama Canal, Mr Trump wrote, "Merry Christmas to all, including to the wonderful soldiers of China, who are lovingly, but illegally, operating the Panama Canal (where we lost 38,000 people in its building 110 years ago), always making certain that the United States puts in Billions of Dollars in "repair" money, but will have absolutely nothing to say about "anything."

Calling Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau the "governor" of Canada, Mr Trump said if the country became "our 51st State, their Taxes would be cut by more than 60 per cent, their businesses would immediately double in size, and they would be militarily protected like no other Country anywhere in the World."

He then claimed he met "The Great One" Wayne Gretzky and asked him "why don't you run for Prime Minister of Canada, soon to be known as the Governor of Canada - You would win easily, you wouldn't even have to campaign."

"He had no interest, but I think the people of Canada should start a DRAFT WAYNE GRETZKY Movement. It would be so much fun to watch," the US leader added.

He also extended his wishes to the "people of Greenland, which is needed by the United States for National Security purposes and, who want the U.S. to be there, and we will!".