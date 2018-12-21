Christmas 2018: Best Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp Status, Wallpaper, Theme And Images

Merry Christmas 2018: Enjoy Christmas with friends and family and have a great year ahead.

Christmas is an annual festival that falls on December 25 to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. The day is observed as a public holiday in most countries across the world. To mark Christmas festivities, prayer sessions and carol singing are held in churches. Houses and markets are cleaned and decorated with lights and Christmas trees. Feasts are prepared, season's greetings, gifts and sweets are exchanged among family and friends. To help you wish your loved ones, on this joyous day, here are Christmas messages, wishes, wallpapers, images that you can share:

Christmas is about spending time with loved ones. Create happy memories together. Merry Christmas to you and your family!

Today on this special day of Christmas I want to wish you with a great life ahead as you are the one who had filled my life with lots of love and life! Wishing you a Merry Christmas!

May the closeness of friends, the comfort of home renew your spirits this festive season. Merry Christmas!

May your Christmas sparkle with moments of love, laughter and goodwill. And may the year ahead be full of contentment and joy. Have a Merry Christmas and we look forward to seeing you in 2019.

May your heart and home be filled with the joys of Christmas!

May the holiday season end the present year on a cheerful note and make way for a fresh and bright New Year. Merry Christmas to you and your family!

For your smile, peace and joy I pray! Have a blessed Christmas, my dear.

May the wonder and warmth of Christmas engulf you. Have a joyous New Year ahead!

If I could tell Santa what to give you,

It would be happiness and peace,

Not just this Christmas,

but for the entire year...

Ho! Ho! Ho! Merry Christmas!