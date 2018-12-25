Christmas 2018: Google Wishes Happy Holidays With An Animated Doodle

Google celebrates starting of Christmas with a 'happy holidays' doodle

Google wishes Happy holidays with an animated doodle. In the doodle, the Google logo is decorated with the various Christmas ornaments and instead of 'L' alphabet of Google's logo there is a decorated Christmas tree with gifts kept below it. That's not all, there are two reindeers; one resting on a sofa and other on floor. There is also an elf resting on a rocking chair with a gift in his hand, and of course there is a Santa Claus who is resting on his rocking chair with one leg resting on a gift.

It seems like they are taking their power nap before they are off to deliver the gifts all around the world.

Another interesting to notice is that, when you move the cursor of your mouse on the doodle, you can see 'Happy Holidays' written.

In the North America, 'Happy holidays' is spoken or written on greetings during or before the Christmas and holiday season.

Christmas, which falls on 25th of December every year, is celebrated as birth of Jesus Christ. On this day people all around the world decorate their houses with lights and Christmas trees. They have feasts, exchange gifts, bake plum cakes, sing carols and pray at church.

Christmas 2018: To mark Christmas festivities, prayer sessions and carol singing are held in churches.

Christmas is even more special for children, as they wait for Santa Claus to bring their gifts.

In some of the countries, Christmas is observed as a public holiday.

May your world be filled with warmth and good cheer this Holy season, and throughout the year. Merry Christmas!