Google Celebrates Earth Day 2025 With A Stunning Satellite-Inspired Doodle

On the occasion of Earth Day 2025, Google has unveiled a doodle that captures the breathtaking diversity of our planet through satellite imagery. The artwork, which reimagines the letters of "Google" using aerial photos from across the globe, reflects Earth's natural beauty while reminding viewers of the urgent need for conservation. Each letter showcases a different ecosystem, as explained by Google on the doodle's page. It contains images of coral islands, snow-capped mountains, arid deserts and dense forests. This year's doodle aligns with Earth Day's global theme, "Our Power, Our Planet", which emphasises the role humanity must play in steering the world towards a renewable energy future and safeguarding fragile ecosystems for generations to come.

What Google's Earth Day 2025 Doodle Shows

Each segment of the doodle highlights a different part of the Earth, photographed from space.

The first G spotlights the Maldives, famous for its coral atolls and pristine turquoise waters, now increasingly vulnerable to rising sea levels.

This is followed by the alphabet O that captures the rugged, icy peaks of the French Alps, symbolising Earth's delicate alpine regions.

The second O showcases Cote-Nord in Quebec, Canada, revealing expansive boreal forests lining the St. Lawrence River.

The second G zooms into Mendoza Province, Argentina, where semi-arid landscapes depend heavily on Andean glacial melt.

The L is illustrated with the dramatic canyons and mesas of Southeastern Utah, in the United States, shaped over millions of years by tectonic forces and erosion.

The final E features the dry, resilient terrain of Western New South Wales, Australia, highlighting adaptation in harsh climates.

The Powerful Message Behind Google Doodle

Through this artwork, Google draws attention to the planet's interconnected ecosystems and the urgent threats posed by climate change. By using actual satellite imagery, the doodle offers a literal "view from above" that underscores Earth's vulnerability and the pressing need for collective action. It visually echoes the Earth Day 2025 message - that people everywhere have both the power and the responsibility to demand sustainable solutions.

Earth Day: A Growing Movement

Earth Day, which is celebrated on April 22 every year, is an event that is celebrated all across the world. The day is celebrated with the intention of creating an awareness about environmental issues among the masses. It is marked in over 190 countries, with people who care about the environment uniting regardless of nationality, politics or religion. The theme for Earth Day 2025 is "Our Power, Our Planet," emphasising the importance of renewable energy and collective action to combat climate change.