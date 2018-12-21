Merry Christmas 2018: Top Rhymes And Songs For Christmas

There's chill in the air and Christmas lights and trees are up. The season of annual festivities is finally here! But what is Christmas without some singing and dancing? As the sounds of "Jingle Bells" and "We Wish You A Merry Christmas" fill up the environment and turn the mood joyous, here are some rhymes and songs that you can learn, hum and sing along on Christmas:
Jingle Bells is one of the most sung Christmas songs. Here are its lyrics:
Jingle bells, jingle bells,
Jingle all the way;
Oh! what fun it is to ride
In a one-horse open sleigh!
Dashing through the snow
In a one-horse open sleigh
Through the fields we go
Laughing all the way
Bells on bob-tail ring
Making spirits bright
What fun it is to ride and sing
A sleighing song tonight!
Jingle bells, jingle bells,
Jingle all the way.
Oh! what fun it is to ride
In a one-horse open sleigh!
Jingle bells, jingle bells,
Jingle all the way;
Oh! what fun it is to ride
In a one-horse open sleigh!
A day or two ago
I thought I'd take a ride
And soon, Miss Fanny Bright
Was seated by my side,
The horse was lean and lank
Misfortune seemed his lot
He got into a drifted bank
And then we got upset.
Jingle bells, jingle bells,
Jingle all the way.
Oh! what fun it is to ride
In a one-horse open sleigh!
Jingle bells, jingle bells,
Jingle all the way;
Oh! what fun it is to ride
In a one-horse open sleigh!
Up On The Housetop is an old foot-tapping Christmas song. Here are its lyrics:
Up on the housetop reindeer paws
Out jumps good old Santa Claus
Down through the chimney with lots of toys
All for the little ones, Christmas joys
Ho, ho, ho! Who wouldn't go?
Ho, ho, ho! Who wouldn't go?
Up on the housetop, click, click, click
Down through the chimney with good Saint Nick
First comes the stocking of little Nell
Oh, dear Santa fill it well
Give her a dolly that laughs and cries
One that will open and shut her eyes
Ho, ho, ho! Who wouldn't go?
Ho, ho, ho! Who wouldn't go?
Upon on the housetop, click, click, click
Down through the chimney with good Saint Nick
Look in the stocking of little Bill
Oh, just see what a glorious fill!
Here is a hammer and lots of tacks
Whistle and ball and a whip that cracks
Ho, ho, ho! Who wouldn't go?
Ho, ho, ho! Who wouldn't go?
Up on the housetop, click, click, click
Down through the chimney with good Saint Nick.
We Wish You a Merry Christmas is a really popular Christmas song. Here are its lyrics:
We wish you a merry Christmas,
We wish you a merry Christmas,
We wish you a merry Christmas,
And a Happy New Year
Good tidings we bring
To you and your kin
We wish you a merry Christmas
And a Happy New Year.
Now bring us some figgy pudding,
Now bring us some figgy pudding,
Now bring us some figgy pudding,
And bring some out here
Good tidings we bring
To you and your kin
We wish you a merry Christmas
And a Happy New Year.
For we all like figgy pudding,
We all like figgy pudding,
For we all like figgy pudding,
So bring some out here
Good tidings we bring
To you and your kin
We wish you a merry Christmas
And a Happy New Year.
And we won't go until we've got some
We won't go until we've got some
We won't go until we've got some
So bring some out here!
Joy to the World is an old but popular Christmas song. Here are its lyrics:
Joy to the world
Joy to the world
Joy to the world, the Lord is come
Let earth receive her King
Let every heart prepare Him room
And Heaven and nature sing
And Heaven and nature sing
And Heaven, and Heaven, and nature sing
Joy to the world
Joy to the world
Joy to the World, the Savior reigns!
Let men their songs employ
While fields and floods, rocks, hills and plains
Repeat the sounding joy
Repeat the sounding joy
Repeat, repeat, the sounding joy
Joy to the world, now we sing
Let the earth receive her king
Joy to the world, now we sing
Let the angel voices ring
Joy to the world, now we sing
Let men their songs employ
Joy to the world, now we sing
Repeat the sounding joy
Oh oh
He rules the world with truth and grace
And makes the nations prove
The light of His righteousness
And wonders of His love
And wonders of His love
And wonders of His love
And wonders, wonders, of His love
And wonders, wonders, of His love
Joy to the world, now we sing
Let the earth receive her king
Joy to the world, now we sing
Let the angel voices ring.
Enjoy Christmas with friends and family with these popular Christmas songs! Merry Christmas!