Merry Christmas 2018: Top Rhymes And Songs For Christmas

Merry Christmas 2018: Enjoy Christmas with friends and family with these popular Christmas songs

There's chill in the air and Christmas lights and trees are up. The season of annual festivities is finally here! But what is Christmas without some singing and dancing? As the sounds of "Jingle Bells" and "We Wish You A Merry Christmas" fill up the environment and turn the mood joyous, here are some rhymes and songs that you can learn, hum and sing along on Christmas:

Jingle Bells is one of the most sung Christmas songs. Here are its lyrics:

Jingle bells, jingle bells,

Jingle all the way;

Oh! what fun it is to ride

In a one-horse open sleigh!

Dashing through the snow

In a one-horse open sleigh

Through the fields we go

Laughing all the way

Bells on bob-tail ring

Making spirits bright

What fun it is to ride and sing

A sleighing song tonight!

Jingle bells, jingle bells,

Jingle all the way.

Oh! what fun it is to ride

In a one-horse open sleigh!

Jingle bells, jingle bells,

Jingle all the way;

Oh! what fun it is to ride

In a one-horse open sleigh!

A day or two ago

I thought I'd take a ride

And soon, Miss Fanny Bright

Was seated by my side,

The horse was lean and lank

Misfortune seemed his lot

He got into a drifted bank

And then we got upset.

Jingle bells, jingle bells,

Jingle all the way.

Oh! what fun it is to ride

In a one-horse open sleigh!

Jingle bells, jingle bells,

Jingle all the way;

Oh! what fun it is to ride

In a one-horse open sleigh!

On Christmas, carol singing is a popular tradition.

Up On The Housetop is an old foot-tapping Christmas song. Here are its lyrics:

Up on the housetop reindeer paws

Out jumps good old Santa Claus

Down through the chimney with lots of toys

All for the little ones, Christmas joys



Ho, ho, ho! Who wouldn't go?

Ho, ho, ho! Who wouldn't go?

Up on the housetop, click, click, click

Down through the chimney with good Saint Nick



First comes the stocking of little Nell

Oh, dear Santa fill it well

Give her a dolly that laughs and cries

One that will open and shut her eyes



Ho, ho, ho! Who wouldn't go?

Ho, ho, ho! Who wouldn't go?

Upon on the housetop, click, click, click

Down through the chimney with good Saint Nick

Look in the stocking of little Bill

Oh, just see what a glorious fill!

Here is a hammer and lots of tacks

Whistle and ball and a whip that cracks

Ho, ho, ho! Who wouldn't go?

Ho, ho, ho! Who wouldn't go?

Up on the housetop, click, click, click

Down through the chimney with good Saint Nick.

Christmas 2018: The mood is upbeat during Christmas festivities.

We Wish You a Merry Christmas is a really popular Christmas song. Here are its lyrics:

We wish you a merry Christmas,

We wish you a merry Christmas,

We wish you a merry Christmas,

And a Happy New Year



Good tidings we bring

To you and your kin

We wish you a merry Christmas

And a Happy New Year.

Now bring us some figgy pudding,

Now bring us some figgy pudding,

Now bring us some figgy pudding,

And bring some out here

Good tidings we bring

To you and your kin

We wish you a merry Christmas

And a Happy New Year.

For we all like figgy pudding,

We all like figgy pudding,

For we all like figgy pudding,

So bring some out here

Good tidings we bring

To you and your kin

We wish you a merry Christmas

And a Happy New Year.

And we won't go until we've got some

We won't go until we've got some

We won't go until we've got some

So bring some out here!

Merry Christmas 2018: Season's greetings, gifts and sweets are exchanged among family and friends.

Joy to the World is an old but popular Christmas song. Here are its lyrics:

Joy to the world

Joy to the world

Joy to the world, the Lord is come

Let earth receive her King

Let every heart prepare Him room

And Heaven and nature sing

And Heaven and nature sing

And Heaven, and Heaven, and nature sing

Joy to the world

Joy to the world

Joy to the World, the Savior reigns!

Let men their songs employ

While fields and floods, rocks, hills and plains

Repeat the sounding joy

Repeat the sounding joy

Repeat, repeat, the sounding joy

Joy to the world, now we sing

Let the earth receive her king

Joy to the world, now we sing

Let the angel voices ring

Joy to the world, now we sing

Let men their songs employ

Joy to the world, now we sing

Repeat the sounding joy

Oh oh

He rules the world with truth and grace

And makes the nations prove

The light of His righteousness

And wonders of His love

And wonders of His love

And wonders of His love

And wonders, wonders, of His love

And wonders, wonders, of His love

Joy to the world, now we sing

Let the earth receive her king

Joy to the world, now we sing

Let the angel voices ring.



Enjoy Christmas with friends and family with these popular Christmas songs! Merry Christmas!