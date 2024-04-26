Katrina Kaif Turned Down A Hollywood Offer: 'I Do Believe It Will Happen'

Katrina Kaif shared this image. (courtesy: katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif needs no introduction. From keeping us glued to the screens with her acting skills to red-carpet appearances, the actress does it all and how. Recently, Katrina opened up about the time when she received an offer from the West. The actress, in an interview with Variety, said she had to turn it down due to unfavourable circumstances. Katrina added, “I do believe it will happen, and I think that will be a whole new leaf in my book, so to speak, and really exciting.” Besides her acting prowess, Katrina Kaif is also one of the finest dancers in the industry. In the same interview, she discussed how dance played a crucial role in her career. Katrina expressed, “Dance is one thing, but I feel like Kathak is about expression. It's about a feeling, it's about expressing yourself through music. And that, for me was my foundation for movies. It was about understanding the emotion and the language of cinema."

"I was almost quiet, a little timid, very naive, I wasn't sure of my identity in terms of what was my voice, my expression as a girl, as a woman. I was very young. So, I think that (dance) really helped me find my voice,” Katrina Kaif added.

Katrina Kaif last appeared in Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. The movie is based on the French novel Le Monte-charge (Bird In A Cage). Talking about the novel, Katrina said, “I was in love with the book. I was just like, ‘Wow,' I mean, it was everything you wanted in this space. It was tender, poetic, it had that very mysterious Hitchcockian quality to it. It had drama, it had mystery, it had murder, it had everything in the most unique and novel way.”

Speaking about Merry Christmas director Sriram Raghavan, Katrina Kaif added, “There's a certain rawness and realness to the characters in his films when you watch them on screen, they're very flawed, they're very imperfect, but there's like a tangible, humane quality about them, they feel very real, like I've seen this person or I know this person. He has a certain grip on having something relatable to what he depicts on screen, even though sometimes the situations are so outlandish, but yet the characters are so you can feel you can understand what they're going through, and you relate to their emotions.”

In addition to Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, Merry Christmas also featured Sanjay Kapoor.