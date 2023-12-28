Sriram Raghavan On Turning Down Saif Ali Khan For Vijay Sethupati's Role In Merry Christmas: 'He Was Upset'

Film enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas, which will hit the screens on January 12. The film stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, director Sriram Raghavan revealed that his initial choice for the male lead was Saif Ali Khan. He explained, “What happened was I had met Katrina just casually after Andhadhun (released in 2018), and we were discussing doing something. And I had this story. As I began, ‘I said ok. She will be fab in this. Who is the guy? I went through the usuals, our whole lot. I was trying to compare. I said, ‘OK. They have done something.' Then I wanted a very unique kind of pairing because that's the story requirement. One should not get any baggage from either of them. What are these people about and so on. So I met another actor who liked the role also. Then I told him sorry because ‘You have worked with her before.'”

When Katrina Kaif asked Sriram Raghavan to reveal his first choice, the filmmaker said, “Saif Ali Khan.”

He added, “I met him [Saif Ali Khan] and he was a little upset later when I told him ‘no.' At that time, I did not cast Vijay [Sethupathi]. I was just saying, ‘No, I want something fresh. I do not know what I am looking for.'”

Sriram Raghavan also shared the story of how he decided to sign Vijay Sethupathi. He said, “So then I was going to Melbourne for a film festival. And on the way, I saw this movie 96. Before that I have seen Vikram Veda, seen a couple of other films of Vijay. He was getting an award there. So, he also came to Melbourne. And, we just met there. And I asked him, ‘Do you speak Hindi?' He said, ‘Mai teen saal Dubai mein kaam kar chuka hun [I have worked in Dubai for 3 years.]' I said, ‘ok, great.' So, then I think this is a very interesting and oddball combination, which will make people curious.”

In addition to Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif, Merry Christmas stars Radhika Apte, Sanjay Kapoor and Aditi Govitrikar.