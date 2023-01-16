In Vijay Sethupathi's Birthday Wish From Sanjay Kapoor, A Merry Christmas Update

Sanjay Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: sanjaykapoor2500)

For all Vijay Sethupathi fans, we have an amazing update in store. Hint: It is related to his much-awaited film Merry Christmas. Oh, and, not to forget it's his birthday too. The actor turns 45 today. To make the day a memorable one, Vijay Sethupathi's co-star in the film Sanjay Kapoor has shared a pic along with a note on Instagram. The actor has taken the responsibility to announce that “it's a wrap” for Merry Christmas. Sharing a picture clicked on the sets of the film, Sanjay Kapoor wrote, “It's a wrap, Merry Christmas, extremely fortunate to work with Sriram Raghavan. Happy Birthday, Vijay Sethupathi. It was such a pleasure working with you.” In the pic, Sanjay Kapoor is sharing the frame with Vijay Sethupathi, director Sriram Raghavan and producers Ramesh Taurani and Sanjay Routray. Replying to the post, Anil Kapoor, who is Sanjay Kapoor's brother, said, “Looking forward to the film, Sanjay… A fabulous team coming together.”

Merry Christmas also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role. The film was announced in December 2021. Take a look at the post:

Ramesh Taurani has also written a special birthday note for Vijay Sethupathi. Sharing the same postcard, the producer wrote, “ Happy birthday, Vijay Sethupathi. May this birthday be a ‘Merry' one with the release of our film Merry Christmas soon. May you continue to have roaring success at the box office and May you always be surrounded by love and blessings. Best wishes always.”

Merry Christmas is slated to hit the theatres this year. The film will be released in Tamil and Hindi. Earlier, the project, backed by Sanjay Routray and Ramesh Taurani, was expected to hit the theatres in December 2022. The update was shared by Katrina Kaif. Along with a poster of the film, the actress wrote, “We wanted to release the film this Christmas...but there is a TWIST :) See you in cinemas soon.”

Merry Christmas also marks the first collaboration between Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif. At the time of announcing her association with Vijay Sethupathi and Sriram Raghavan, Katrina said, “BACK ON SET with director Sriram Raghavan's for Merry Christmas! I've always wanted to work with Sriram Sir. He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it's an honour to be directed by him... Super excited to be teaming up with Vijay Sethupathi for this one produced by Ramesh Taurani and Sanjay Routray."

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Phone Bhoot. The film also featured Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.