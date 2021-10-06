After Katrina Kaif And Vijay Sethupati's Film Set Was Taken Down, Director Sriram Raghavan Explains Why

Katrina Kaif shared this photo (courtesy katrinakaif)

Highlights "The construction on the set had begun," said the director

"We pulled it down because our October dates got shifted," he added

"We were supposed to start in mid-September," he also said

Looks like the shooting schedule of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's new film with director Sriram Raghavan has been delayed once again. In an interview with ETimes, Sriram Raghavan revealed that the film's set, which was created in Mumbai's Film City in Goregaon, has been taken down because of the delayed schedule - the film was supposed to start in September. "The construction on the set had begun but we pulled it down because our October dates got shifted due to the pandemic," the publication quoted Sriram Raghavan as saying. However, it is speculated that the shooting of the new film got postponed and sets were taken down eventually as Katrina Kaif reportedly assigned her October dates to Tiger 3.

Meanwhile, Sriram Raghavan said the film's dates were shifted from September as the team failed to get permission to shoot late at night: "Well, we were supposed to start in mid-September and then go ahead with another schedule in October. We did not get the permission to shoot as most of our shoot has to be done at night as per the requirements of the film."

Katrina Kaif had flown out of Mumbai in August for the shooting schedule of Tiger 3. The Manish Sharma directed movie was filmed in locations across Russia, Turkey and Austria. Both Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif flew back to Mumbai last month - the actress is said to have met her family in London before touching down in Maximum City.

Earlier this year, Sriram Raghavan's film got postponed as Katrina Kaif was diagnosed with COVID-19 in April. "We were supposed to start shooting from April 15. But Katrina caught Corona. So, the shooting schedule has been called off," Vijay Sethupati had told SpotboyE then.