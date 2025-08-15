Advertisement

WBJEE 2025 Result: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Result To Be Out Soon, Details Here

WBJEE 2025 Result: The WBJEE results have been delayed for over a month now due to the pending legal matters.

WBJEE 2025 Result: Along with the result, a new merit list will also be published.

WBJEE 2025 Result: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) is expected to release the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) result soon. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download the result on the official website of the board, wbjeeb.nic.in.

The WBJEE results have been delayed for over a month now due to the pending legal matters concerning the revised state list for OBCs. Along with the result, a new merit list will also be published.

West Bengal JEE 2025 Result: How To Download WBJEE Result?

  • Visit the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on WBJEEB 2025 Result.
  • A new page will open.
  • Enter your admit card number.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and save the result for future reference.

In 2024, the WBJEE result was declared at 3 pm and the link to access the scorecard was activated at 4 pm on June 6.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination is a state-level entrance test for admission into undergraduate programs in Engineering, Pharmacy, and Architecture offered by both government and private colleges across West Bengal.
 

WBJEE 2025 Results, West Bengal JEE 2025 Results, WBJEE 2025 Result
