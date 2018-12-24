Christmas 2018: 25 Funny Tweets About Christmas That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

It's that time of the year again! As the world gets ready to celebrate Christmas this Tuesday with lots of holiday cheer, we too decided to spread some joy this season - with a carefully curated list of the funniest tweets on Christmas. After all, Christmas is not just about gifts, eggnog and carols - it's also about taking some time off to relax and unwind at the end of the year. And what better way to do that while scrolling through this list and laughing?
Here are some of the funniest tweets on Christmas. Take a look:
The true meaning of Christmas
It's a Christmas miracle (except that we planned it). pic.twitter.com/nlJBWT6Jmy- Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 24, 2018
Raise your hands, Home Alone lovers
I feel bad about all the burglars who never had the confidence to rob a house on christmas thanks to me.- Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) December 23, 2018
Classic cat behaviour
Merry Christmas y'all pic.twitter.com/KM8DmBuign- Sno (@snovit321) December 16, 2018
Classic
anyone else have trouble getting their cats to pose for their christmas card? pic.twitter.com/uLFBQZoZkw- Lana Miller (@lannmil) December 12, 2018
Who can relate to this winter break short story?
*home for Christmas break*- connor (@connorhannigan4) December 12, 2018
Parents: "How did the classes go this semester?"
Student: "So that's what we're doing for the holidays? We're gonna fight?"
Home for the holidays
It doesn't feel like I'm truly home for the holidays until I've taken my parents' phones and said "Here let me show you" at least 25 times.- Ari Scott (@ariscott) December 19, 2016
A tweet for all the mums frantically getting everything set for Christmas
Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the house, not a creature was stirring, except for the mom who was rage-wrapping, meal-prepping, stocking stuffing, chain-baking, and stress-cleaning.- Mommy Cusses (@mommy_cusses) December 21, 2018
Ah... office holiday parties
Can't wait for the office Christmas party...A great place to catch up with people you haven't seen in like an hour- Jaime (@Treestand_tweet) December 4, 2017
A handy guide to setting up your Christmas tree
How to Decorate a Christmas Tree When You Have Kids:- Mommy Owl (@Lhlodder) November 15, 2018
1. Unpack ornament
2. Drop repeatedly until it shatters into a million pieces
3. Repeat
So much stress
Me planning for a Christmas party : pic.twitter.com/MDYUxLgV2j- Arkei (@arkxidlcrz) December 24, 2018
To everyone who is working this Christmas
Boss: Do you mind working overtime on Christmas Eve?- SpongeBob (@SpongeBob) December 23, 2018
Me: pic.twitter.com/5h4ynrHszb
What do you want?
All I want for Christmas is my student loans paid off- Chris (@ChrisxCalderon) December 24, 2018
LOL
Christmas shopping for a guy is seriously hard, what do y'all like besides other girls pictures- MellyChristmas (@AngelMelly) December 18, 2018
Don't do it
*buys someone a Christmas gift*- connor (@connorhannigan4) December 17, 2018
brain:
don't do it, wait until Christmas
don't do it, wait until Christmas
don't do it, wait until Christmas
don't do it, wait until Christmas
don't do it, wait until Christmas
don't do it, wait until Christmas
me: here's your gift!!!
Objectively the best gift
me, age 10: [opening presents] socks? Are you frickin kidding me- Kellen (@captainkalvis) December 9, 2018
me, now: [eyes going black] SCK
Haha
'Ho ho ho ho' - Santa Claus.- Vaishali Singh (@imvaishalisingh) December 26, 2016
'Ishq tera tadpaye' - Delhi Crowd
Growing up is the worst
I can not afford Christmas as a grown up. This sucks. Stay in school kids.- Rachel Hutchens (@rachelhutchens) December 17, 2018
Santa Claus is coming to town...
"Mommy, what's Amazon Prime?"- Mommy Cusses (@mommy_cusses) November 24, 2016
"Oh, sweetie, that's what they named Headquarters of Santa's workshops."
Under the mistletoe
Another year goes by. Another year I'll be kissing a bottle of alcohol under the mistletoe- Jackson Strick (@StrickJackson) December 23, 2018
What gifts are you giving this Christmas?
Nothing like opening Christmas gifts to remind you that the people you're closest to in the world know absolutely nothing about you.- Julius Sharpe (@juliussharpe) December 22, 2014
Introverts, unite!
All I want for Christmas is for you to cancel your holiday party at the last second.- Chris Kelly (@imchriskelly) December 17, 2013
Tis the season...
[at Christmas party]- Valerie (@ValeeGrrl) December 22, 2016
Me: I'll just have 1 drink
Friend: Me too
Other friend: Same. I have to get up early tomorrow
[1 hour later] pic.twitter.com/jXHbWiGSNv
Ouch
Very happy to announce that everyone on Instagram with wealthy families and incredible teeth had a great Christmas- Chris Scott (@iamchrisscott) December 26, 2017
Pun-filled holiday season
if you like christmas so much why don't you merry it- FRO VO HO (@fro_vo) December 23, 2013
Merry Christmas!
Merry Christmas to everyone except people who have phone conversations on speaker in public places- Meghan Collie (@MeghanCollie) December 17, 2018
Which Christmas tweet is your favourite? Let us know using the comments section below.
