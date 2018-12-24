Christmas 2018: 25 Funny Tweets About Christmas That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

Which Christmas tweet is your favourite?

It's that time of the year again! As the world gets ready to celebrate Christmas this Tuesday with lots of holiday cheer, we too decided to spread some joy this season - with a carefully curated list of the funniest tweets on Christmas. After all, Christmas is not just about gifts, eggnog and carols - it's also about taking some time off to relax and unwind at the end of the year. And what better way to do that while scrolling through this list and laughing?

Here are some of the funniest tweets on Christmas. Take a look:

The true meaning of Christmas

It's a Christmas miracle (except that we planned it). pic.twitter.com/nlJBWT6Jmy - Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 24, 2018

Raise your hands, Home Alone lovers

I feel bad about all the burglars who never had the confidence to rob a house on christmas thanks to me. - Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) December 23, 2018

Classic cat behaviour

Classic

anyone else have trouble getting their cats to pose for their christmas card? pic.twitter.com/uLFBQZoZkw - Lana Miller (@lannmil) December 12, 2018

Who can relate to this winter break short story?

*home for Christmas break*



Parents: "How did the classes go this semester?"



Student: "So that's what we're doing for the holidays? We're gonna fight?" - connor (@connorhannigan4) December 12, 2018

Home for the holidays

It doesn't feel like I'm truly home for the holidays until I've taken my parents' phones and said "Here let me show you" at least 25 times. - Ari Scott (@ariscott) December 19, 2016

A tweet for all the mums frantically getting everything set for Christmas

Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the house, not a creature was stirring, except for the mom who was rage-wrapping, meal-prepping, stocking stuffing, chain-baking, and stress-cleaning. - Mommy Cusses (@mommy_cusses) December 21, 2018

Ah... office holiday parties

Can't wait for the office Christmas party...A great place to catch up with people you haven't seen in like an hour - Jaime (@Treestand_tweet) December 4, 2017

A handy guide to setting up your Christmas tree

How to Decorate a Christmas Tree When You Have Kids:



1. Unpack ornament

2. Drop repeatedly until it shatters into a million pieces

3. Repeat - Mommy Owl (@Lhlodder) November 15, 2018

So much stress

Me planning for a Christmas party : pic.twitter.com/MDYUxLgV2j - Arkei (@arkxidlcrz) December 24, 2018

To everyone who is working this Christmas

Boss: Do you mind working overtime on Christmas Eve?



Me: pic.twitter.com/5h4ynrHszb - SpongeBob (@SpongeBob) December 23, 2018

What do you want?

All I want for Christmas is my student loans paid off - Chris (@ChrisxCalderon) December 24, 2018

LOL

Christmas shopping for a guy is seriously hard, what do y'all like besides other girls pictures - MellyChristmas (@AngelMelly) December 18, 2018

Don't do it

*buys someone a Christmas gift*



brain:

don't do it, wait until Christmas

don't do it, wait until Christmas

don't do it, wait until Christmas

don't do it, wait until Christmas

don't do it, wait until Christmas

don't do it, wait until Christmas



me: here's your gift!!! - connor (@connorhannigan4) December 17, 2018

Objectively the best gift

me, age 10: [opening presents] socks? Are you frickin kidding me



me, now: [eyes going black] SCK - Kellen (@captainkalvis) December 9, 2018

Haha

'Ho ho ho ho' - Santa Claus.

'Ishq tera tadpaye' - Delhi Crowd - Vaishali Singh (@imvaishalisingh) December 26, 2016

Growing up is the worst

I can not afford Christmas as a grown up. This sucks. Stay in school kids. - Rachel Hutchens (@rachelhutchens) December 17, 2018

Santa Claus is coming to town...

"Mommy, what's Amazon Prime?"

"Oh, sweetie, that's what they named Headquarters of Santa's workshops." - Mommy Cusses (@mommy_cusses) November 24, 2016

Under the mistletoe

Another year goes by. Another year I'll be kissing a bottle of alcohol under the mistletoe - Jackson Strick (@StrickJackson) December 23, 2018

What gifts are you giving this Christmas?

Nothing like opening Christmas gifts to remind you that the people you're closest to in the world know absolutely nothing about you. - Julius Sharpe (@juliussharpe) December 22, 2014

Introverts, unite!

All I want for Christmas is for you to cancel your holiday party at the last second. - Chris Kelly (@imchriskelly) December 17, 2013

Tis the season...

[at Christmas party]



Me: I'll just have 1 drink



Friend: Me too



Other friend: Same. I have to get up early tomorrow



[1 hour later] pic.twitter.com/jXHbWiGSNv - Valerie (@ValeeGrrl) December 22, 2016

Ouch

Very happy to announce that everyone on Instagram with wealthy families and incredible teeth had a great Christmas - Chris Scott (@iamchrisscott) December 26, 2017

Pun-filled holiday season

if you like christmas so much why don't you merry it - FRO VO HO (@fro_vo) December 23, 2013

Merry Christmas!

Merry Christmas to everyone except people who have phone conversations on speaker in public places - Meghan Collie (@MeghanCollie) December 17, 2018

Which Christmas tweet is your favourite? Let us know using the comments section below.