Independence Day 2025: Google Doodle Celebrates India's Milestones With Special Artwork

Independence Day 2025: India is celebrating its 79th Independence Day on Friday (Aug 15). Google marked the day with a special doodle illustrating the country's achievements, ranging from "space missions and world chess titles, to cricketing glory and international film recognitions". The Doodle artwork has been illustrated by artists Makarand Narkar and Sonal Vasave of Boomranng Studio.

"This Doodle celebrates India's Independence Day. On this day in 1947, India gained its freedom after nearly two centuries of British rule, officially becoming a sovereign republic," Google posted.

"The Indian Independence movement was led by prominent figures who championed civil disobedience and nonviolent protests. Their efforts culminated in the birth of the world's largest democracy."

Notably, each of the six tiles in the Google Doodle is uniquely designed, reflecting a distinctive style from different regions of India. From Rajasthan's Jaipur blue pottery to West Bengal's terracotta relief, the tiles not only capture regional art styles but also celebrate national milestones.

Last year, Google marked the day with a special doodle showcasing India's architectural prowess. Created by freelance art director, illustrator and animator Vrinda Zaveri, the doodle featured six doors and windows that depicted the country's rich architectural heritage.

It represented traditional Indian designs with beautiful detailing in several colours, including blue, yellow, green, saffron and brown. It also had a small design depicting India's national bird- the Indian Peacock.

Also Read | Happy Independence Day 2025: Share These Wishes, WhatsApp Status, Greetings And Quotes

What is Google Doodle and its history?

A Google Doodle is a thematic motif that is used by the search engine on its homepage to mark special occasions. Google has also used doodles to celebrate prominent people, their achievements, and more.

The first Google Doodle was published in 1998 as a quick way for Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin to let people know they would be out of office for Burning Man. In 2000, Google launched the first international doodle to celebrate Bastille Day in France. The first interactive game Doodle was launched on May 21, 2010, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the popular game, Pac-Man.