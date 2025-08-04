Is It 78th Or 79th Independence Day? All You Need To Know

Independence Day 2025: India gained freedom from British colonial rule after a long struggle on August 15, 1947. The day is remembered for the freedom fighters and the common Indians who coalesced together and managed to snatch back the country from the Britishers. On this day, the prime minister takes to the ramparts of the Red Fort and hoists the tricolour, followed by a rousing rendition of the national anthem and an address to the nation. People organise cultural programs and seminars to pay tribute to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for India's freedom.

While India prepares to celebrate its next Independence Day, a familiar question has resurfaced: Is it the 78th or the 79th Independence Day?

Is India Celebrating The 78th Or 79th Independence Day In 2024?

The discussion centres on two assumptions -- whether the day can be counted from August 15, 1947, the day India gained independence, or from the day it celebrated its first anniversary one year later.

India will be commemorating its 79th anniversary of gaining independence if we count from the day of independence. However, if we calculate from August 15, 1948, it is the 78th Independence Day.

According to the official channels, it is indeed confirmed that India will be celebrating its 79th Independence Day. A letter by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), carried by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), has corroborated that the country will be celebrating its 79th Independence Day.

"As India prepares to celebrate its 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today extended an invitation to all citizens to contribute their thoughts and ideas for his address from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15," the letter stated.

As we approach this year's Independence Day, I look forward to hearing from my fellow Indians!



What themes or ideas would you like to see reflected in this year's Independence Day speech?



Share your thoughts on the Open Forums on MyGov and the NaMo App...… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 1, 2025

