Google Doodle In India Highlights DNA And Its Role In Foundation Of Biology

The Google Doodle in India on Thursday (Nov 13) is focusing on deoxyribonucleic acid, or DNA, as a tribute to one of the most frequently searched topics in biology on the platform. This animated Doodle, featuring the double helix polymer structure, dives into DNA, the foundation of biology, which carries genetic instructions for all living organisms.

"This Doodle dives into deoxyribonucleic acid, or DNA. It's a molecular polymer that carries the genetic instructions for growth, reproduction, and function for all living organisms. It consists of two chains that coil together to form a double helix," Google stated.

The search giant added that search queries for DNA, the genetic code which makes every individual unique, peak annually during the school year.

Clicking the doodle takes the user to Google's Gemini AI mode, where a prompt asks where DNA's chemical bases: adenine (A), thymine (T), cytosine (C), and guanine (G) go in the sequence and how it can be remembered using a memory device.

"The sequence of A, T, C, and G bases in DNA is set by the template strand during DNA replication, following strict complementary base-pairing rules (A with T, and C with G). Errors in this sequence can lead to mutations with various consequences," reads the answer.

Google first rolled out the 'Learning about DNA' doodle on September 10 in the USA to kick off the school year. Since then, the doodle has made appearances in the UK, Europe, the Middle East and several countries in Africa.

Google Doodle And History

A Google Doodle is a thematic motif that is used by the search engine on its homepage to mark holidays, events, anniversaries, the lives of notable historical figures and in some instances, scientific and mathematical topics.

Google has also used doodles to celebrate prominent people, their achievements, and more. The first Google Doodle was published in 1998 as a quick way for Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin to let people know they would be out of the office for Burning Man.

In 2000, Google launched the first international doodle to celebrate Bastille Day in France. The first interactive game Doodle was launched on May 21, 2010, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the popular game, Pac-Man.