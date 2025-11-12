Russian Woman Praises Kerala For Its Calm, Cleanliness And Diversity: 'My Favourite State'

A Russian tourist has gone viral on social media after revealing her favourite state in India, having travelled across the country. Content creator Amina Finds took to her Instagram account to share a video where she heaped praise on Kerala, stating that the southern Indian state felt 'calm and peaceful' to her.

"After travelling to so many places in India, I have finally found my favourite place," said Amina, adding: "Don't get me wrong, everywhere I went in India, I have met kind and interesting people and saw so many beautiful places but what I really liked about this state is how calm and peaceful it feels."

Finds highlighted that it was the diversity of Kerala where different faiths coexisted peacefully, and the cleanliness that made the state dear to her.

"What really stood out is how much people care for their surroundings. The streets are clean, recycling bins are everywhere and the nature feels respected rather than used," she said.

"The diversity here is real: mosques, temples, churches, and even synagogues exist side by side peacefully. Kerala feels like a reminder of what can happen when education and culture meets respect."

Check The Viral Post Here:

Also Read | Chinese Man Fired After Company Finds Him Walking 16,000 Steps On Sick Day Leave

'God's Own Country'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 503,000 views and hundreds of comments, with the majority of social media users agreeing with Find's assessment.

"Welcome to God's own Country! Keralam," said one user, while another added: "You have to explore more in Kerala. Each district is a miracle you just need to explore it."

A third commented: "When any foreigners starts explaining the favourite place in India, we doesnt needs to hear till the end. We knew it is Kerala."

A fourth said: "From rivers to the lakes to the backwaters and canals. From beaches to the mountains to the countryside and hill stations to the rainforest. Kerala is unique."

Earlier this month, another foreign traveller called India as their favourite place to travel in the world. German motorcycle vlogger Marcus Engel, better known as Marc Travels, said he never felt as free anywhere else in the world as he did while travelling across India during his trip.

Known for his adventures and long-distance motorcycle trips, where he explores the culture of the region on his two-wheeler, Marc said he would 'definitely' be back in India.