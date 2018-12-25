This Christmas Season Consume These Healthy Dried Fruits For Quick Weight Loss And Better Health

A strong metabolism can contribute to shedding those extra kilos.

Losing weight can be a very daunting task, and requires a lot of self-control and patience. Not only that, it also requires a healthy diet plan and regular physical exercise. A strong metabolism can also contribute to shedding those extra kilos. A boost in the metabolism process can be enhanced by eating foods that keep your stomach full for a longer period of time. These foods include dried fruits, fiber-rich fruits, eggs, yoghurt and proteins. This Christmas season, let us discover some of the health benefits dried fruits offer. Read on to know some of the recommended dried fruits that can promote quick weight loss while staying healthy at the same time.

You must have these dried fruits for quick weight loss and better metabolism:

1. Walnuts:

Walnuts are super healthy dried fruits which are beneficial for the overall health. They are considered to be a great food that helps promote proper weight loss due to their nutrients like fiber, omega-3 fatty acids and significant amounts of protein. Walnuts also contain high levels of polyunsaturated fats - which helps in maintaining a healthy heart. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, these are great for a sharp brain as well.

2. Prunes:

Prunes are dried plums that are extremely delicious and nutritious. The also promote quick weight loss and improve digestion, due to their richness in dietary fibers. Fiber is automatically linked to weight loss as it helps in controlling the hunger pangs.These fibers also help the body get rid of the toxins and waste, which is beneficial for digestion and gut health.

3. Dates:

Dates contain provide your stomach with the longest satiety, which makes it a good snack option to prevent overeating and binging on unhealthy foods. Dates are also rich in Vitamin B5 which are perfect for an endurance and boosting stamina. You can add dates in your salads or desserts or even much them raw.

4. Raisins:

Raisins are popular dried fruits for quick weight loss. Raisins are also low in salt content and have high amounts of iodine which is very beneficial to the body. You can add raisins in your yoghurt, porridge and some puddings as well.

5. Dried apricots:

Dried apricots contain few calorie which makes them ideal for weight loss. They are perfect for low-fat snacking. Apricots can also keep you satiated for a long time, thereby controlling your hunger pangs. Other than low-calorie foods, dried apricots also contain several vital nutrients including calcium, potassium, and magnesium.

6. Almonds:

Almonds are perfect low-calorie snacks and extremely healthy. They are extremely nutritious even if consumed in small amounts. Almonds are high in protein, healthy fats, monosaturated fats, and antioxidants making them a superfood for those who are on a weight loss program. Additionally, almonds help in reducing cholesterol levels. You can even make an almond butter and include it in your diet.

