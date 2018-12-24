This Christmas Season Try The Healthy Version Of Plum Cake! Our Nutritionist Suggests Some Healthy Alternatives You Can Use

Plums serve as the baggage of body-nourishing nutrients

Holla! And here comes the Christmas! We bet none of us can't get tired of admiring Christmas treats. But again health goals come in between and refrains us from indulging in the tempting range of Christmas treats. Hey, wait don't be disheartened as we have something for you in the Santa Box. Scrumptious Plum Cake (fruit cake)- traditional and very well-known healthful dessert laden with assortment health promoting aspects. Beginning right from juicy and delicious plums benefits will put a clear picture of how plum cake can be beneficial when baked by swapping unhealthy ingredients with healthful ones.

Plums serve as the baggage of body-nourishing nutrients consisting of vitamin A, C (ascorbic acid), folate, B vitamins, vitamin E (alpha-tocopherol) and K (phylloquinone). Minerals found in plums include potassium, copper, phosphorus and magnesium. Also, they supply dietary fibres, antioxidants and most importantly plums are on the lower side of calories. These whole sole nutrients help in relieving from indigestion, influenza infections, anxiety-related problems, helps in treating osteoporosis, diabetes, macular degeneration, improve cellular health, maintain electrolyte balance and boost immunity while keeping the nervous system healthy. However, to grab the most of these benefits a healthy version of plum cake has to be in your Christmas cook book! So, let's sneak peak to what ingredients can be swapped to what healthy ingredients.

Photo Credit: iStock

Compared to a traditional plum cake, the healthy swaps are as mentioned:

Instead of all purpose flour, use oats and whole wheat flour. This flour is better as it is a good source of protein and fiber and loaded with energy

Instead of refined sugar, use coconut sugar. It has small amounts of minerals and antioxidants

Do not use frozen plums. Instead opt for fresh plums, unprocessed plums. It serves abundance of nutritional values

