Rapper Raftaar's Onam Famjam With Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin And Lakshmi Manchu

Rapper Raftaar enjoyed a wholesome Onam celebration with friends and family. He was joined by his wife Manraj Jawanda, his parents and friends Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin and Lakshmi Manchu. He shared some happy pictures from the celebrations.

He captioned the pictures, "Onam. It's done, bro. Happy Onam to everyone."

The post went viral instantly.

Raftaar married fashion stylist Manraj Jawanda in a dreamy ceremony on Friday, January 31 last year.

Pictures and videos from Raftaar and Manraj Jawanda's pre-wedding celebrations were also going crazy viral online. One of the highlights was their haldi ceremony, where the couple looked lovely in matching yellow and white outfits.

Both Raftaar and Manraj have stayed quiet about their wedding, with no official statement released yet. Speculation regarding their marriage kicked off when a picture of a venue entrance standee went viral. The standee read, "Welcome to the wedding celebration of Dilin and Manraj. #ManDilYahinBanenge."

Raftaar was previously married to Komal Vohra. The two got married in December 2016 after dating for five years. However, they filed for divorce in 2020, and their divorce was finalized in June 2022, as per media report.

On the work front, Raftaar is a prominent name in the Indian music industry. He initially started his career as a dancer by participating in Dance India Dance in 2011. Later, the artist collaborated with Yo Yo Honey Singh as part of the Mafia Mundeer group before branching out on his own.

Raftaar is known for hit tracks like Tamanchey Pe Disco, Dhaakad and Aisa Main Shaitaan, among many others. He has also served as a judge on popular reality shows like MTV Hustle, Dance India Dance and Roadies.