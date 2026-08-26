Happy Onam 2026: Share These Thiruvonam Wishes, Greetings And Quotes With Your Loved Ones

- Onam is a 10-day harvest festival celebrated in Kerala during August-September
- The festival marks the return of King Mahabali, a generous ruler from legend
- Lord Vishnu as Vamana granted Mahabali a boon to visit his people yearly
Happy Onam 2026: Onam is a 10-day-long festival that is celebrated with joy, devotion and utmost fervour in the southern Indian state of Kerala during the month of Chingam according to the Malayalam solar calendar, which corresponds to August-September. Apart from being associated with the prosperity and agricultural production of the state, as it symbolises the harvest season, Onam is also attributed to the return of King Mahabali, according to ancient scriptures. This year, Onam festivities started on August 16 and will conclude with Thiruvonam falling today (Aug 26).
Onam 2026: History And Legend
According to the legend, the festival honours the return of King Mahabali, a wise and generous ruler who once governed Kerala. His reign was considered a golden era filled with prosperity and joy. Seeing his growing power, the Gods sought help from Lord Vishnu, who assumed the form of a dwarf named Vamana.
Vamana requested land measuring just "three paces." When King Mahabali agreed, Vamana expanded into a giant, covering the Earth and the sky in two steps. For the final step, Mahabali offered his own head, pushing him into the underworld. Deeply moved by the king's devotion, Lord Vishnu granted him a boon. He allowed Mahabali to visit his people once every year. Onam marks this homecoming.
Significance Of Onam
Onam has immense religious significance among the people of Kerala. Through the celebrations of this festival, people show their gratitude towards the land for giving a good harvest. People offer prayers to lord Vamana and their beloved King Mahabali, for the well-being and longevity of their family members.
Make this festival even more meaningful by sharing heartfelt wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages, Facebook statuses, and more with your family, friends and relatives:
Happy Onam 2026, Quotes, Messages And Status For Friends And Family:
- Onam isn't just a festival, it's a feeling of home, hope, and happiness. Wishing you all three in abundance this year. Happy Onam!
- May the festive vibes of Onam inspire you to embrace the goodness of life, share your blessings, and create beautiful memories with those you cherish.
- On this festive occasion, may the blessings of King Mahabali bring you and your family endless joy and success. Happy Onam.
- Wishing you a joyous and blessed Onam! May the spirit of King Mahabali bring happiness, good health, and prosperity.
- May the festival of Onam infuse your days with happiness, your heart with contentment, and your home with laughter. Wishing you a wonderful celebration.
- Onam gathers people, traditions and stories into one beautiful celebration. May this year's festival be a gentle reminder of all the good that still surrounds you.
- On this auspicious day, I pray for you and your family. Happy Onam 2026 to you and your family.
- May this Onam bring new beginnings, cherished memories and endless reasons to smile.
- As the sweet payasam and traditional dishes adorn your table, may they also fill your life with sweetness and fulfilment. Happy Onam to you and your family.
- Onam is a time to honour tradition and celebrate the abundance of nature. May you find joy in the rituals, happiness in the moments, and love in the company of dear ones.
- May the beautiful pookalams at your doorstep herald a season of togetherness and festivity. Have a wonderful and fulfilling Onam celebration.
- As King Mahabali returns to bless the land, may your days be filled with the kind of happiness that doesn't fade.
- Celebrate the spirit of togetherness, gratitude and joy with your loved ones on Onam 2026.
- I wish you a bountiful Onam filled with good food, cherished moments, and the company of loved ones. May this festival bring abundance to your life.
- Celebrating tradition, togetherness, and new beginnings. Warm Onam wishes from us to you.
- May every flower in your pookalam add a little more colour to your days ahead. Happy Onam!
- Let this Onam be a reminder to go back to your roots while embracing new memories with family and friends.
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