Happy Onam 2026: Share These Thiruvonam Wishes, Greetings And Quotes With Your Loved Ones

Happy Onam 2026: Onam is a 10-day-long festival that is celebrated with joy, devotion and utmost fervour in the southern Indian state of Kerala during the month of Chingam according to the Malayalam solar calendar, which corresponds to August-September. Apart from being associated with the prosperity and agricultural production of the state, as it symbolises the harvest season, Onam is also attributed to the return of King Mahabali, according to ancient scriptures. This year, Onam festivities started on August 16 and will conclude with Thiruvonam falling today (Aug 26).

Onam 2026: History And Legend

According to the legend, the festival honours the return of King Mahabali, a wise and generous ruler who once governed Kerala. His reign was considered a golden era filled with prosperity and joy. Seeing his growing power, the Gods sought help from Lord Vishnu, who assumed the form of a dwarf named Vamana.

Vamana requested land measuring just "three paces." When King Mahabali agreed, Vamana expanded into a giant, covering the Earth and the sky in two steps. For the final step, Mahabali offered his own head, pushing him into the underworld. Deeply moved by the king's devotion, Lord Vishnu granted him a boon. He allowed Mahabali to visit his people once every year. Onam marks this homecoming.

Significance Of Onam

Onam has immense religious significance among the people of Kerala. Through the celebrations of this festival, people show their gratitude towards the land for giving a good harvest. People offer prayers to lord Vamana and their beloved King Mahabali, for the well-being and longevity of their family members.

Make this festival even more meaningful by sharing heartfelt wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages, Facebook statuses, and more with your family, friends and relatives:

Happy Onam 2026, Quotes, Messages And Status For Friends And Family: