Asin's Husband Rahul Sharma Shares Unseen Wedding Photo Celebrating '10 Blissful Years' Of Marriage

Ghajini star Asin Thottumkal is celebrating 10 years of marital bliss with her husband, Rahul Sharma.

On the special occasion, Rahul dedicated an adorable post to his wife, offering a rare glimpse from their Christian wedding. In the picture, Asin looks stunning in a white wedding gown.

He also shared a candid selfie with Asin. "10 blissful years... She's the incredible co-founder of everything that matters in my life, and I'm fortunate to be cast as a co-star in hers! Happy 10th anniversary, my love. May you run our home and my heart like a high-growth start-up, and may I show up on the set of your life every day. Here's to an incredible future together," Rahul wrote in his caption.

Asin marked the milestone by sharing a sweet photo featuring a sand drawing by her daughter, Arin, of her and her husband's initials. "10 years and counting," she wrote.

Asin married Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma in January 2016. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Arin, in October 2017.

Following the birth of their daughter, the couple released an official statement, saying, "We are ecstatic to announce the arrival of our angelic baby girl. The last nine months have been most special and exciting for both of us, and we would like to thank all our well-wishers and everyone who has been part of our journey for all their love and support."

After her marriage, Asin decided to step away from the film industry.

She was last seen in the 2015 comedy All Is Well, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, and Supriya Pathak.

Apart from appearing in several South Indian films, Asin was also part of multiple Bollywood blockbusters, including Ghajini, Ready, Bol Bachchan, and Housefull 2, among others.

