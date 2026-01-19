Pics: 80-Year Old Kabir Bedi Celebrates 10th Wedding Anniversary With 29-Year Younger Parveen Dusanj

Film veteran Kabir Bedi shared a series of loved-up pictures with wife Parveen Dusanj from their recent beach getaway in Goa. The trip marked their 10th wedding anniversary, 20 years of togetherness, and his 80th birthday on 16 January.

Kabir and Parveen shared a joint carousel post and wrote: "CELEBRATED our 10th wedding anniversary, and 20 years of being together, as well as my birthday by escaping to a sun-kissed beach with green palms and welcoming waves. Time to remember, to reflect, to renew. Together time. Alone time. Idyllic. We're back now! #anniversary #birthday #getaway #love."

In the carousel, the couple are seen living their best lives—from digging into scrumptious meals and clicking selfies by the sea to enjoying the scenic beauty. The pictures scream love and togetherness.

Actress Lillete Dubey wrote in the comments section: "Happy bday belated (16th) and Anniversary!"

A fan wrote: "Bless you both."

A third comment read: "Happy Bday & Happy Anniversary."

Kabir Bedi married 29-year-younger Parveen Dusanj in 2016.

Their wedding back in 2016 had stirred an uproar on social media due to the age difference. Kabir's daughter Pooja also joined the row by calling Parveen a "witch".

But over the years, the situation has reportedly improved, and relations between the family have become more cordial.

Kabir Bedi has been married four times to date. He was first married to dancer Protima Bedi, with whom he had two children, Pooja Bedi and Siddharth Bedi.

Bedi was later married to British fashion designer Susan Humphreys, followed by television presenter Nikki Bedi.

On the professional front, Kabir Bedi is known for his work across Indian and international projects. He was part of hit movies like Khoon Bhari Maang and Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story. He gained international recognition for his role as Sandokan in the European television series of the same name.

The veteran actor has also appeared in Hollywood films, including Octopussy, which was part of the James Bond franchise.