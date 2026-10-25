Sonam Kapoor Gives Fans A Peek Into Motherhood Through Heartwarming Pics With Her Boys

On Sunday, Sonam Kapoor decided to delight her fans with a glimpse into her journey through motherhood. The mother of two boys shared a slew of photos and wrote, "Life lately is all about my boys."

Taking to Instagram, the Saawariya actor said that toys scattered around the house and everyday family moments have brought her immense joy.

She captioned the post, "Toy cars everywhere, a house in chaos, and a very full heart. Life lately is wonderful... just watch where you step."

Sonam shared a slew of photos and a video featuring her two sons. The post offered a glimpse into her daily routine as a mother.

One photo showed Sonam bottle-feeding her younger son, while another showed how her recent days have revolved around spending time with her children. She also shared a note expressing that she misses her husband, businessman Anand Ahuja.

In another pic, Sonam was seen flashing her billion-dollar smile while sitting on a bed with her sons. Other photos captured sweet moments, including making cupcakes with her elder child and taking her children out for walks.

The post went viral in no time. Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan responded with heart emojis, while Bipasha Basu commented, "Awwww, the best. They are growing up soooo fast." Karisma Kapoor called the children "cuties," and Sunita Kapoor described them as her "angels."

Speaking about Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, the couple are parents to two sons. Their elder son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, was born on August 20, 2022, while their younger son, Rudralok, was born on March 29, 2026.

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