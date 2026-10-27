"Could Barely Recognise Myself": Wamiqa Gabbi Recalls Seeing Herself In Prosthetics For <i>Prahaar</i>

Wamiqa Gabbi, who recently impressed audiences with her performance in Prahaar, took to Instagram to share her experience of undergoing a prosthetic transformation for the film and revealed how she felt when she first saw herself in the mirror after the makeover.

For Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, Wamiqa underwent a major physical transformation to portray Jyoti Nikam at different stages of her life. The actor used prosthetics and body padding to depict the character over a span of nearly three decades.

She began her post by writing, "I CAN'T BELIEVE THIS IS ME!!! I still remember looking in the mirror for the first time... with prosthetics on my face and padding underneath my clothes, I could barely recognise myself. It was such a surreal feeling."

Recalling her initial reaction to the project, she added, "I was honestly so scared to say yes to this film. I had so many reasons to say no... until I read the script and found even more reasons to say yes. #Prahaar."

She further wrote, "For the first time, I got to live a woman's life across three decades... watching her face age, her body change, her dreams evolve, and her strength take on a whole new meaning. From the woman she was in her 30s to the woman life shaped her into in her 50s. And somewhere in becoming Jyoti, I discovered a little more about myself. Some characters never really leave you..."

Talking about the film, Rajkummar Rao plays celebrated Indian public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam in Prahaar. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Lalit Prabhakar. It focuses on several real-life cases, including the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, the 1993 Bombay bombings and the Gulshan Kumar murder case.

Also Read: Prahaar Review: Rajkummar Rao Is The Backbone, Lalit Prabhakar Is Stunning As Kasab