'Felt Like I Was Seeing Death': AR Rahman Recalls Being 'Terrified' Of Live Performances

AR Rahman is one of India's most celebrated music composers, with a career that has taken him from Indian cinema to some of the biggest stages around the world. The two-time Oscar winner and Grammy winner has created music for films across languages and earned fans across generations. While his songs have become a big part of Indian music and cinema, the composer has also spent years building his connection with audiences through live performances.

However, performing in front of a live audience was not always easy for Rahman. The music maestro recently recalled how nervous he used to feel on stage, admitting that there was a time when live performances left him terrified. Looking back at his journey, Rahman said he has come a long way since his first performance in 1996.

The composer is currently gearing up for the Mumbai and Delhi legs of his Wonderment Tour, which will bring together some of his best-known compositions and newer music in a large-scale live production.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Rahman opened up about his early experiences with live performances and how he gradually became more comfortable on stage. Recalling just how difficult it was for him in the beginning, he said, "There was a time when I was on stage I felt like I was seeing death. I was so terrified!"

Rahman also looked back at the journey from his first performance in Malaysia in 1996 to the shows he is now doing around the world. "Now, it's been the 30 years from my first performance in '96 in Malaysia to what we're doing now in various things—one with the symphony orchestras in the US, and Wonderment, which is a big entertainment extravaganza," he said.

The composer explained that taking his music from the recording studio to the stage came with its own set of challenges. Since his compositions often had a distinct sound, it took time for other musicians to understand how to perform them live while staying true to the original music.

"My music was so different and it was hard to interpret for musicians on stage," Rahman said.

He added that finding the right musicians was an important part of the process. He wanted performers who could bring something new to his compositions without taking away from the work that had gone into creating them.

"So it took a bit of time to take those liberties to live up everything, get the right kind of musicians who would add things and not destroy what was created for months," he explained.

AR Rahman's Wonderment Tour: Mumbai And Delhi Dates

AR Rahman is now bringing his Wonderment Tour to two major Indian cities. He will perform at Jio World Garden in Mumbai on November 1 and Backyard Sports Club in Delhi on November 21.

The three-hour musical experience will feature some of his most popular compositions from the 1990s alongside his more recent work.

Meanwhile, Rahman's upcoming projects include Ramayana, for which he has collaborated with Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer for the first time. The film is scheduled to release on November 5.

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