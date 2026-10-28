<i>Kapil Sharma Show</i> Teaser: Shahid Kapoor Is An 'Indulgent' Father, Mira Says 'Not In A Bad Way'

For Diwali special episode, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and Ishaan Khatter came together on Netflix show The Great Indian Kapil Show. This is Mira Kapoor's first appearance on television.

The official teaser of the show was unveiled today, offering a sneak-peek into the fun-filled conversation.

Shahid and Ishaan set the mood of the show with their synchronised dance on Zingaat featuring Ishaan.

Mira was asked to share one bad quality of Shahid. Mira's expression told the rest of the story.

Asked if Shahid Kapoor is an 'indulgent' father, Mira Kapoor said, 'very. But not in a bad way.' To this, Shahid trolled Mira, "He drives fast but he drives safe. He spoils his kids but not in a bad way," leaving everyone in splits.

Shahid Kapoor also doesn't like a lot of vegetables. When such 'guarded' information are leaked on the national television, Shahid Kapoor saves the situation by saying, "Mira, we were given the brief that it's family show for Diwali."

Shahid and Mira completed 11 years of marriage in July.

Shahid dropped an adorable picture of Mira and captioned it, "It's YOU." He added a string of red heart emojis to it, showcasing his lovable side.

Mira's post is as heartwarming as Shahid's.

She shared a picture from Madame Tussauds Singapore, where she is seen posing between Shahid Kapoor and his wax statue. "When 1+1 = 11 (Red heart emoji). Happy Anniversary love of my life," she captioned the post.

Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015, in an intimate wedding in Delhi. The duo had an arranged marriage.

They are doting parents to daughter Misha, and son Zain. Misha was born in 2016, while Shahid-Mira welcomed Zain in 2018.