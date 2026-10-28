<i>Mahabharat's</i> Nitish Bharadwaj Hopes Audiences Accept Sai Pallavi As Sita In <i>Ramayana</i>

Ahead of the Ramayana Part 1 release, actor Nitish Bharadwaj revisited his earlier post about the film, where he expressed hope that the “Bharateeyas” would accept Sai Pallavi as Sita. He also revealed that he wants to hear Tulsidas' chaupais accompanied by mridangam and manjira in the upcoming film.

Nitish, popular for his portrayal of Lord Krishna in the 1988 Mahabharat, shared a screenshot of the line “Main bansuri Saans Tu” from Mangal Rang in the Ramayana and asked fans if they could read between the lines. “I want to emphasise these lines from my last post reg. RAMAYAN – ‘I only hope that Bharateeyas will accept Sai Pallavi as Sita & I can also hear Tulsidas ji's CHAUPAEES amidst Mridangam & Manjira somewhere in the film. That's the sound identity of this Maha-Kavya in every Bharateeya's soul.' …. Can someone read between the lines?" he wrote in the caption.

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About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is envisioned as a two-part epic. The film is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.

The film combines Indian mythology with large-scale visual effects. The music and background score of the film are composed by A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

Ramayana features a star-studded cast lineup, including Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Yash as Ravana, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. The film also stars Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, and Sheeba Chaddha, among others, in prominent roles.

The makers of the highly anticipated film have locked the release on November 5, ahead of Diwali. The film will premiere worldwide in theatres. In India, the film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Ramayana Part 2 is expected to hit the theatres in Diwali 2027.

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