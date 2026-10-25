Shilpa Rao Says She Is 'Heartbroken' After Being Cut Off Mid-Set At Mumbai Show, Organisers React

Shilpa Rao was left unable to complete her performance at Mumbai's Bollywood Music Project on Saturday. The singer's microphone was cut off midway, with the next act beginning before she could even finish addressing the audience.

The singer has now addressed the incident in a social media post. Taking to Instagram, Shilpa shared a note expressing her disappointment over how the evening unfolded. “Mumbai, a little piece of my heart broke tonight. It hurts deeply to have something so beautiful taken away from us like this,” she wrote.

The star also thanked the audience for standing by her even after the music stopped. Despite the sudden interruption, fans continued calling out her name, showing their support as she was unable to finish her set.

“But even when the music stopped, you did not. The way you kept calling my name, the love in your voices. I could feel it all. Our story tonight was left unfinished. I promise, I will come back. I love you, Mumbai. Forever and ever,” she added.

After Shilpa's post, the organisers issued a statement on their official Instagram account late on Saturday night. They apologised for the abrupt end to her set and expressed their respect for the singer and her work.

“We deeply apologise. At BMP, our mission is always to deliver an unparalleled live music experience for both our artists and their fans. We want to address the abrupt conclusion of Shilpa Rao's performance at this weekend's festival. First and foremost, we hold Shilpa Rao in the highest regard. We deeply value and respect her incredible legacy, her unparalleled artistry, and the profound impact she continues to make on the music industry. It was an absolute honour to have her on our lineup,” the statement read.

Explaining the circumstances, the organisers said that large festivals involving multiple artists could face scheduling issues when earlier performances ran longer than planned. They added that local authority guidelines and venue curfew rules had left them with limited options as delays built up through the evening.

“Large-scale music festivals feature complex logistics and multi-artist lineups. Despite strict planning and coordination, live events can experience unpredictable operational shifts, including extended sets from earlier performances. Because our festivals operate under strict local authority guidelines and venue curfew regulations, these compounding delays unfortunately forced a premature end to her set. While these circumstances were entirely out of our control, we deeply regret that we could not showcase her performance in its entirety,” they said.

The festival also featured performances by Himesh Reshammiya, Hariharan, Euphoria, Anu Malik and Shahid Mallya.