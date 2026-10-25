Chef Damu Dies At 72, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay Pays Tribute

K Damodaran, popularly known as Chef Damu, died in Chennai today, October 25. He was 72.

He became a household name among Tamil television viewers through his appearances on cooking shows, particularly Cooku with Comali.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay paid tribute to the chef following his death. In a post on X, the Chief Minister's Office recalled his contribution to the culinary world.

The post read, "The passing of Mr. K. Damodaran, renowned culinary artist known as Chef Damu, brings immense sorrow."

"Through his culinary expertise and unique approach, he brought the art of cooking to the people via television programs. In 2010, he created the Guinness World Record for the longest individual cooking marathon, and he was also honored with the Padma Shri award. His demise is a great loss to the culinary arts field," he added.

"I convey my deepest condolences and comfort to his grieving family, relatives, friends, and the fans who love the art of cooking."

Born in 1954, he studied at the Institute of Hotel Management in Chennai. He then started working as a management trainee with the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation, gradually building his career in the culinary field.

In December 2010, he made the Guinness World Records after cooking 617 dishes, weighing 190 kg in total, in 24 hours, 30 minutes and 12 seconds.

That was not his only ambitious culinary feat. He also made a 14.7-metre dosa in Madurai and took part in preparing the world's largest curry in Singapore.

For a generation of viewers, Chef Damu's association with Cooku with Comali remains one of his most recognisable contributions.

In January 2025, Chef Damu was awarded the Padma Shri for his contribution to the culinary arts.

(With ANI Inputs)