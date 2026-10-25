Chef Damu Dies At 72, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay Pays Tribute

K Damodaran, popularly known as Chef Damu, died in Chennai today, October 25. He was 72.
He became a household name among Tamil television viewers through his appearances on cooking shows, particularly Cooku with Comali.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay paid tribute to the chef following his death. In a post on X, the Chief Minister's Office recalled his contribution to the culinary world.
The post read, "The passing of Mr. K. Damodaran, renowned culinary artist known as Chef Damu, brings immense sorrow."
"Through his culinary expertise and unique approach, he brought the art of cooking to the people via television programs. In 2010, he created the Guinness World Record for the longest individual cooking marathon, and he was also honored with the Padma Shri award. His demise is a great loss to the culinary arts field," he added.
"I convey my deepest condolences and comfort to his grieving family, relatives, friends, and the fans who love the art of cooking."
பிரபல சமையல் கலைஞர் செஃப் தாமு என்று அழைக்கப்படும் திரு.கே.தாமோதரன் அவர்களின் மறைவு மிகுந்த வேதனையளிக்கிறது. தனது சமையல் திறமையாலும், தனித்துவமான அணுகுமுறையாலும், தொலைக்காட்சி நிகழ்ச்சிகள் வாயிலாகச் சமையல் கலையை மக்களிடம் கொண்டு சேர்த்தவர். 2010 ஆம் ஆண்டில் தனிநபரின் மிக நீண்ட சமையல் மாரத்தான் என்ற கின்னஸ் உலக சாதனையைப் படைத்ததோடு, பத்மஸ்ரீ விருதும் பெற்ற பெருமைக்குரியவர். அவரது மறைவு சமையல் கலைத் துறைக்குப் பேரிழப்பாகும். அவரை இழந்துவாடும் குடும்பத்தினருக்கும், உறவினர்களுக்கும், நண்பர்களுக்கும், சமையல் கலையை நேசிக்கும் ரசிகர்களுக்கும் எனது ஆழ்ந்த இரங்கலையும், ஆறுதலையும் தெரிவித்துக் கொள்கிறேன்.— CMOTamilNadu (@CMOTamilnadu) October 25, 2026
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Born in 1954, he studied at the Institute of Hotel Management in Chennai. He then started working as a management trainee with the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation, gradually building his career in the culinary field.
In December 2010, he made the Guinness World Records after cooking 617 dishes, weighing 190 kg in total, in 24 hours, 30 minutes and 12 seconds.
That was not his only ambitious culinary feat. He also made a 14.7-metre dosa in Madurai and took part in preparing the world's largest curry in Singapore.
For a generation of viewers, Chef Damu's association with Cooku with Comali remains one of his most recognisable contributions.
In January 2025, Chef Damu was awarded the Padma Shri for his contribution to the culinary arts.
(With ANI Inputs)