Exclusive: Sanjay Raut Defends Mallya, Praises PM Modi In His New Book

In his upcoming book 'Bodh Kirtan', set to be launched on Saturday in the presence of the Thackeray brothers, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut shares a compilation of his personal experiences, encounters, and readings. The book features a collection of his observations on prominent figures, offering unique and unexpected perspectives on both political and corporate personalities.

Sanjay Raut claims that Kingfisher boss Vijay Mallya was never a fraud. Writing in a chapter titled Mallya Chi Gosht (Mallya's Story), Raut reveals that he knew Vijay Mallya closely from sitting near him in Parliament and interacting in the Central Hall. He describes Mallya as an approachable, cheerful, and striking personality whose flamboyant lifestyle was likely just a requirement of his business rather than a fault.

Raut asserts that Mallya possessed a stronger sense of patriotism than many in Parliament and was generous, open-minded, and devoid of any intent to cheat. He rejects the labelling of Mallya as a "fugitive," explaining that Mallya simply left India mid-session after his business collapsed and left him with unpaid loans.

According to Raut, banks should have supported Mallya during his business failure instead of forcing him to leave the country. He points out that while the Modi government granted loan waivers to numerous industrialists over the past decade, Mallya merely sought a temporary concession rather than a bailout, maintaining that he was never a fraud.

Mallya, the former chairman of Kingfisher Airlines, left India in 2016 and lives in the UK. He was declared a fugitive economic offender in 2019, and India has long sought his extradition over alleged loan defaults and money laundering.

Raut also praises Prime Minister Narendra Modi's non-political speeches. In another chapter titled 'Deepstambha', Raut reflects on PM Modi, noting that while his political speeches often lack punch or deeper meaning, his non-political addresses are genuinely engaging and memorable to hear and read.

Highlighting PM Modi's speech during the Ayodhya Deepotsav, Raut describes it as an emotional "festival of lights in words" praising Lord Ram. He notes that the Prime Minister effectively presented Lord Ram's ideals as a guiding lighthouse for all Indians.