PM Modi Holds Roadshow In Gujarat During Two-Day State Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a roadshow in Bhildi town in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, where he arrived to inaugurate and lay the foundation for development works worth Rs 14,000 crore and to release the 24th installment of the PM-KISAN scheme.

PM Modi travelled in an open jeep, accompanied by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, and held the roadshow from the helipad to the Banas Dairy plant in the village.

People gathered in large numbers on both sides of the road to greet him. PM Modi waved at the crowds, who shouted his name and raised various slogans.

They also carried placards bearing the slogan, "Jab tak Bharat viksit nahi hoga, Modi kahin nahi jayega" (PM Modi will not go anywhere until India is developed).

The placards also said that "Modi will not go anywhere till India becomes self-reliant". Another placard read, "Modi will not go anywhere till India becomes one of the top economies of the world".

These were apparently in response to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's recent remark that even "Modi's father will have to go".

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat. On Saturday, he will attend the Ekta parade in Ekta Nagar, Kevadia, and lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various development projects.



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