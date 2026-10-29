Rain Forest, Glass Skywalk, Breeding Centre: PM Modi To Launch Key Projects During 2-Day Gujarat Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch three major infrastructure and research projects for Banas Dairy totaling Rs 407.56 crore during his two-day official visit to Gujarat on October 30 and 31. The unveilings will take place from Bhildi in Banaskantha district, marking a major advancement for the region's cooperative sector, agriculture, and livestock breeding operations.

The centrepiece of these projects is the Bharat Bovine Breeding and Research Centre in Bhildi, constructed across a 127-acre campus at a cost of Rs 324.77 crore. Serving as a dedicated Centre of Excellence for genetic advancement and livestock breeding, the project received technical support from the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) along with Rs 38.83 crore sanctioned under the central government's Rashtriya Gokul Mission, which includes Rs two crore specifically allocated for donor animals.

The facility was approved under the Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund scheme with financial backing from National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

In addition to the central research complex, the Prime Minister will virtually inaugurate an upgraded French fries processing plant at Sanadar in Deodar taluka, near the Vav-Tharad district. Developed at a cost of Rs 51.65 crore, the facility underwent expansion work beginning in April 2026 to increase its processing capacity from two tonnes to five tonnes per hour.

Banas Dairy has established a fully integrated production chain spanning test-tube plantlet development, field seed crop cultivation, cold storage, and final retail delivery, making it the only cooperative organisation in India to operate such an end-to-end system.

Logistical infrastructure within the dairy supply chain will also receive a significant boost through the virtual inauguration of an Automated Storage and Retrieval System in Palanpur, built at a cost of Rs 31.14 crore. Designed for the efficient handling, storage, and dispatch of Ultra-High Temperature milk products, the fully automated warehousing system features nine-level steel racks capable of holding 11,000 pallets.

Developed in-house by Banas Dairy, the high-speed and traceable logistics model lowers operational costs, with the resulting savings directly benefiting the 4.18 lakh milk producers associated with the dairy.

Expanding its clean energy footprint, Banas Dairy will also mark the beginning of construction on two new Bio-CNG plants in Tharad and Radhanpur, with the Prime Minister virtually laying their foundation stones from Bhildi.

Adding to the four existing plants operated by the dairy that process cattle dung into vehicle fuel and organic fertiliser, the new Tharad plant will feature a daily processing capacity of 75 metric tonnes of cow dung, while the Radhanpur plant will process 100 metric tonnes daily. These facilities aim to expand green energy production while creating a steady source of income from farm waste for livestock rearers.

Banas Dairy will also mark the beginning of construction on two new Bio-CNG plants.

Photo Credit: NDTV

The ceremony will be attended by prominent state leaders, including Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat Legislative Assembly Speaker and Banas Dairy Chairman Shankarbhai Chaudhary, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi.

Representing the cooperative dairy sector, National Dairy Development Board Chairman Dr. Meenesh Shah, the Chairman and Managing Director of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, leadership teams from affiliated Gujarat milk unions, and Banas Dairy Managing Director Sangram Chaudhary will be present alongside thousands of local milk producers from across Banaskantha district.

PM Modi To Inaugurate Rain Forest, Glass Skywalk

Ekta Nagar in Gujarat's Narmada district, home to the world-famous Statue of Unity, is set to host major national celebrations for Rashtriya Ekta Diwas on October 30 and October 31. Marking the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the event will feature PM Modi inaugurating several new infrastructure, eco-tourism, and transit projects designed to expand tourist facilities and promote national unity.

In preparation for the high-profile visit, a senior-level review meeting was conducted at the VVIP Circuit House in Ekta Nagar. High-ranking officials from the Statue of Unity Area Development and Tourism Governance Authority (SoUADTGA) and the Narmada district administration met to oversee preparations, security arrangements, and event logistics across all scheduled locations.

A major addition to the region's green tourism portfolio is the 2.62-kilometre forest eco-trail titled the "Trail of United India," located in Limdi village. Developed by SoUADTGA to accommodate the growing influx of visitors—which has crossed three crore since the Statue of Unity opened—the trail incorporates five thematic zones focused on wildlife and nature, youth, women empowerment, heritage, and spirituality. Set amidst dense greenery, the eco-trail features comprehensive visitor facilities, including a multi-purpose gazebo, bio-toilets, drinking water stations, a bamboo watchtower, stone seating, directional maps, parking, and an information center.

Adding to the eco-tourism offerings, the Prime Minister will inaugurate a specialized "Rain Forest" project developed near the new Gora Bridge, close to the Vagadiya Checkpost. Built at a cost of Rs 9.49 crore and covering 47,000 square metres, the site recreates evergreen rainforest ecosystems from the Western Ghats, the Himalayas, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Its main feature is a 220-metre-long glass-deck skywalk bridge that gives visitors an elevated view of the canopy. The facility also includes a 5-to-8-metre-high waterfall, a circular pond, walking paths made from Narmada stone and traditional brick-and-lime, an entrance gate built of natural stone, an educational Information Centre equipped with QR codes, and a dedicated children's play area with a rock-climbing wall.

The Prime Minister will also launch the Ekta Cruise service, introducing a water transit and recreational option near the Sardar Sarovar dam area. The cruise experience is designed to allow tourists to view the surrounding natural landscape, riverfront features, and local scenery from the water, adding a river-based attraction to the existing land itineraries around the Statue of Unity.

The official schedule begins on the evening of October 30, when Prime Minister Modi attends a cultural program based on "Anand Math" at Dam View Point-1. On October 31, the festivities open with the Prime Minister visiting the Statue of Unity to pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, perform the padpooja (traditional offering at the base of the statue), and lead citizens nationwide in administering the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas pledge focused on preserving national unity, integrity, and internal security.

The celebrations will culminate in the grand Rashtriya Ekta Parade-2026 at the Statue of Unity. The parade will feature 19 marching contingents from various state police forces and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), accompanied by police bands, motorcycle display teams, cultural tableaux, and NCC cadets. A key highlight of this year's parade is a 45-strong canine unit trained in anti-naxal operations, brought in to highlight the specialized operational role of animal squads in maintaining national security.