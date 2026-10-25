PM Modi Marks 12 Years Of 'Mann Ki Baat', Calls It A 'Journey Of Inspiration'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reflected on the 12 years of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', calling it a journey equivalent to that of a "pilgrimage" and a way of hailing the "extraordinary work" done by the countrymen across various sectors.

He also thanked the listeners for the "warmth and affection" they have shown throughout this journey.

The first episode of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' event was aired on October 3, 2014, coinciding with the festival of Vijayadashami. It was broadcast across All India Radio (Akashvani) and Doordarshan networks.

Addressing the 139th episode of his monthly radio programme, PM Modi said, "Twelve years ago, on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, we began 'Mann Ki Baat'. Since then, our journey has continued uninterrupted. All of you have been both fellow travellers and inspiration of this journey."

"For me, Mann Ki Baat has been a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the hard work, courage, commitment, dedication and spirit of service of the common man of our country," he said.

"Our country has had a tradition of pilgrimages for centuries. For me, 'Mann Ki Baat' is not less than a pilgrimage to closely understand the efforts of people of the country and to pay tributes to their contributions. People who live for society and country are themselves like places of pilgrimage," the Prime Minister added.

Over these 12 years, he said that many such people from every corner of the nation have come forward whose "extraordinary work" goes unnoticed by society; however, through 'Mann Ki Baat', he said that these "inspiring stories" are presented before the nation.

"Through this programme, I, in a way, pay homage to the power of the people of our country. It gives me an opportunity to connect with every family across the nation. I receive hundreds of such messages in which people tell me that after listening to 'Mann Ki Baat', they feel as though I am sitting among them like a family member and speaking to them," he said.

"The warmth and affection of all you listeners is truly an invaluable asset for me," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)