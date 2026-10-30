PM Modi Outlines Projects Worth Rs 14,000 Crore In Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday combined a message of national service and political outreach with a major development pitch during his two-day visit to Gujarat.

PM Modi began his Gujarat visit on Friday with a roadshow in Banaskantha district, where crowds gathered along the route to welcome him.

Accompanied by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, PM Modi later addressed a public gathering, using the occasion to underline his political message of public service, national commitment and development.

PM Modi spoke of his commitment to serving the country, expressed gratitude to the people for shaping his journey and highlighted projects worth more than Rs 14,000 crore.

Reflecting on his journey from serving the people of Gujarat to leading the country, PM Modi said he had always been guided by two priorities: serving the people and serving the nation. He credited the people for teaching him how to move forward and said he would remain indebted to them for the opportunity to serve.

"I only knew two things - from serving the people to serving the nation, and from the development of Gujarat to the development of the country. The rest, how to do it and how to move forward, you have taught me," he said.

Emphasising his commitment, the prime minister said he would remain dedicated to public service until his last breath. "Until the last breath - service, service, service. Service to the people of the country, service to all," he said.

The remarks formed the political core of his address, as he connected his years in public life with the development of Gujarat and the country's wider progress.

Development and National Service at the Centre of PM Modi's Message

PM Modi also highlighted Banaskantha's progress in agriculture, dairy production, infrastructure and connectivity. He said the region was witnessing new development opportunities and pointed to initiatives aimed at increasing farmers' income and strengthening rural economies.

Among the key announcements were projects worth over Rs 14,000 crore in Banaskantha, including a bovine breeding and research centre, two Bio-CNG plants, metro extensions, road infrastructure, railway services and child-friendly Anganwadi centres.

PM Modi is scheduled to dedicate the Bharat Bovine Breeding and Research Centre (BBBRC) at Bhildi to the nation. Spread over 127 acres, the facility has been developed as a Centre of Excellence for bovine breeding, genetic improvement and advanced reproductive technologies.

He will also lay the foundation stones for two Bio-CNG plants of Banas Dairy at Tharad and Radhanpur, with cattle dung processing capacities of 75 metric tonnes and 100 metric tonnes per day, respectively.

PM-KISAN And Farmers' Welfare

A major part of PM Modi's address focused on farmers and rural livelihoods. He highlighted the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi scheme and the government's financial assistance to small farmers, who account for more than 85 per cent of India's farming community.

During the visit, PM Modi released the 24th instalment of PM-KISAN, amounting to approximately Rs 19,000 crore, for eligible farmers across the country. He also highlighted the role of the Soil Health Card scheme in bringing scientific methods into agriculture, stating that more than 26 crore cards had reached farmers.

The prime minister said the government was working to connect agriculture and animal husbandry with science and technology, while improving farmers' access to financial assistance and infrastructure.

Major Infrastructure Push In Gujarat

The Banaskantha programme includes the foundation stones for Ahmedabad Metro Phase-2A, which will extend connectivity to the airport, and Phase-2B, connecting GIFT City.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for widening the Ahmedabad-Mehsana Road, or State Highway-41, from four to eight lanes at an estimated cost of Rs 2,600 crore. Two railway services - the Ahmedabad (Sabarmati)-Varanasi Express and the Mehsana-Becharaji-Sabarmati MEMU - will also be flagged off.

Other initiatives include 4,030 new child-friendly Anganwadi centres, the inauguration of 361 completed centres and the dedication of 521 completed projects under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund.

These projects cover cold storage, warehouses, processing facilities, greenhouses and other agricultural infrastructure.

Gujarat Visit To Continue With Ekta Nagar Celebrations

After the Banaskantha programme, PM Modi is scheduled to travel to Ekta Nagar in Kevadia to inaugurate Bharat Parv 2026, witness the Ekta Prakash Parv and attend the Narmada Aarti.

Tomorrow, he will pay floral tributes at the Statue of Unity and participate in Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations marking the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The celebrations will include the Ekta Parade, featuring the Central Armed Police Forces, state police forces and Central Police Organisations. A theatrical presentation titled "Naxal Mukt Bharat", organised by the National School of Drama, will involve approximately 2,000 artists from 126 districts affected by Left-Wing Extremism.

A cultural presentation involving around 5,000 artists from across the country will also showcase India's classical and folk traditions. "Vande Mataram" will be the overarching theme of the celebrations.

With a public roadshow, a politically framed address on service and national commitment, and a substantial development agenda, PM Modi's Gujarat visit brings together political outreach and the government's infrastructure and welfare priorities.