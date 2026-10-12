Mohini Dey At NDTV World Summit: All About The Bassist

Mohini Dey will be performing at the NDTV World Summit, which will take place in New Delhi on October 22 and October 23. The bass player will be performing as a part of the opening act on October 22.

Mohini Dey was born and brought up in Mumbai. Dey received her first bass guitar when she was nine. She started performing at the age of 11. Her talent was noticed by her father's friend Ranjit Barot, who took her on his band's tours. She was also mentored by jazz exponent Louis Banks.

When Dey was born, her parents were struggling to make ends meet. Her father worked as a session musician. Before his daughter turned three, his father started nurturing her talent.

Dey released her self-titled debut album in August 2023.

She and her ex-husband, Mark Hartsuch, both play in the band MaMoGi, along with drummer Gino Banks. She has collaborated with Steve Vai, Marco Minnemann, Jordan Rudess of Dream Theatre, Jason Richardson, Dewa Budjana, Zakir Hussain, Sivamani, A. R. Rahman, Greg Howe, and Willow Smith.

In 2024, she was invited to join Smith's new band. She is part of Gaan Bangla's Wind of Change and Coke Studio India and also plays for AR Rahman.