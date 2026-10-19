Abu Dhabi Prince Sheikh Zayed Al Nahyan To Attend NDTV World Summit 2026

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs in the United Arab Emirates, is set to attend the NDTV World Summit 2026 in New Delhi.



Taking place on October 22 and 23, the event brings together world leaders, industry experts, and policymakers to discuss pressing global matters. This year, the theme is “A World Between Orders.”

Who Is Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan?



Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan holds the post of the Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs in the UAE.



He is also the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, a network of 14 affiliated philanthropic organisations, including the Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity, the Khalifa Foundation, and the Mohamed bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund.



He also serves as the head of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council.

The Emirati royal is the son of UAE President Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.



Sheikh Theyab has significant expertise in development, infrastructure, and philanthropic sectors. He is among the prominent voices shaping the future of the United Arab Emirates.



He studied at the Florida Institute of Technology and holds a Bachelor's degree in Information Technology Management.



Sheikh Theyab serves as the Head of the Arab Youth Center since August 11, 2022, which implements initiatives to empower the region's youth and sharpen their skills.



He is also the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Etihad Rail Company and holds the post of Chairman in the Emirates Council for Balanced Development.



Sheikh Theyab has been the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Transport Company since March 2023. He is also a Member of the Board of Directors of Mubadala Investment Company.



Sheikh Theyab previously served as Chairman of the Department of Transport in Abu Dhabi. Between 2019 and 2023, he was the Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court.