Who Is Vikram Rai, GE Aerospace Executive To Attand NDTV World Summit 2026

Vikram Rai, the Chief Executive Officer for GE Aerospace in South Asia, will attend the NDTV World Summit 2026, which takes place in New Delhi on October 22 and 23.

The summit will bring together some of the biggest names in politics, diplomacy, business, technology, and culture. Rai will attend the summit on October 22 and will speak at a session titled "Powering India's Ascent: Building Aerospace Capability for a Resilient World".

Who is Vikram Rai?

Vikram Rai is a veteran in the aerospace sector who joined GE Aerospace in 2012. He has held several important positions within the company over the years, including leading the commercial engines business for South Asia since 2017.

Rai's over two decades of experience have been key to driving GE Aerospace's growth and forging key strategic partnerships in the region. He led GE Aerospace to forge two of the world's largest engine orders from local airlines.

Before joining GE Aerospace, Vikram worked at Rolls-Royce as general manager for South Asia. He began his career at HBE-Aviosec, a start-up in the airports and broadcasting domain.

In 2021, Vikram Rai was named in The Economic Times' '40 Under Forty' list of "India's Hottest Business Leaders".

Vikram holds a bachelor's degree in electronics engineering. He lives in New Delhi with his family.

About NDTV World Summit

By bringing global leaders, policymakers, economists, thinkers, innovators, entrepreneurs, and cultural voices under the same roof, NDTV World Summit 2026 looks at the forces reshaping the world and understanding the deeper implications of living through a historical moment in which certainty itself has become fragile.

The platform questions the present, understands the transition, and shapes the possibilities of what comes next.