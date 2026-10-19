Who Is Zubin Karkaria? VFS Global CEO To Speak At NDTV World Summit 2026

The NDTV World Summit 2026 will be held on October 22 and 23, bringing together leaders, entrepreneurs and experts from across sectors for discussions on some of the world's most important issues. Among the most awaited speakers is Zubin Karkaria, Founder and CEO of VFS Global, who will take part in a session titled "A World Within Reach: The Future Of Global Travel" on October 22 at 6 pm.

Who Is Zubin Karkaria?

Zubin Karkaria is the founder and chief executive officer of VFS Global, a company that provides outsourced visa, passport and consular services to governments and diplomatic missions.

According to his official profile on the VFS Global website, Karkaria founded the company in 2001. Over the years, it grew into one of the world's leading providers of visa and consular services.

VFS Global handles administrative tasks related to visa applications on behalf of governments. However, it does not make decisions on whether a visa is granted or rejected. Those decisions remain with the respective government or diplomatic mission.

From Kuoni To Building VFS Global

Karkaria began his career in the travel industry with Kuoni in 1991. Over the years, he held several leadership roles before becoming CEO and Managing Director of Kuoni India and South Asia in 2005.

In this role, he oversaw the company's outbound and domestic tours, business travel and inbound travel operations, while continuing to expand VFS Global's business.

His responsibilities grew further in 2013 when he joined the Kuoni Group Executive Board. In 2015, he became CEO of the Switzerland-headquartered Kuoni Group, becoming the first Asian to hold the position, according to his official VFS Global biography.

He remained in the role until 2017, after which the group was split into separate businesses following its privatisation.

While he held several leadership positions during his career, VFS Global remained his most significant venture. The company he founded in 2001 went on to become a major player in the global visa and consular services sector.

His Work Beyond VFS Global

Karkaria has also been active in the wider travel and tourism industry. In December 2022, he joined the Executive Committee of the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), having previously served as a global member of the organisation.

In June 2023, he was appointed to the National Tourism Advisory Council of India's Ministry of Tourism.

His contributions have also been recognised internationally. In December 2016, the French Republic awarded him the Chevalier de l'Ordre National du Merite (Knight of the National Order of Merit) for his contribution to the development of travel and tourism related to France.