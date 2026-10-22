'Trade, Technology, Sea Routes Being Weaponised': PM Modi At NDTV World Summit On Changing Global Order

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that the global order is changing, but international institutions such as the United Nations are struggling to keep pace. In his keynote address at the NDTV World Summit 2026 in New Delhi, he also noted that trade, technology, and sea routes, in particular, are "being weaponised", in a reference apparently to the ongoing US-Iran war in West Asia and other such conflicts.

He referenced ancient Indian economist Chanakya, too, citing his Sanskrit mantra 'apranitah tu matsyanyayam udbhavayati', which translates to 'when the law of punishment is kept in abeyance, it gives rise to Matsya Nyaya (law of the sea)', meaning the strong shall swallow the weak.

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"The world does not need such a situation. It needs a system that stops this 'matsya nyaya' from happening," PM Modi said. He then cited India as one such system or country. "During the Covid-19 pandemic, the world experienced India taking on such a role. India sent vaccines to every country in need; sent medicines to over 100 countries," he said, speaking in Hindi.

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"The changing world order calls for stronger global institutions, a greater voice for the Global South, and international cooperation that stands firm in times of crisis," he added.

On the idea of Viksit Bharat or Developed India by 2024, he said that the dream is "not just for us".

"It is also a guarantee for a better world," he added. "International cooperation isn't just for good times. It must be effective during crises too. India is strengthening its own capabilities to help strengthen the world," he also said.