<i>Jailer 2</i> Fever: Fans Perform <i>Aarti</i>, Pour Milk On Rajinikanth's Poster In Chennai

It's Thalaiva day. Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 released today and fans can't keep calm. Visuals from outside Chennai theatres have already gone viral on social media. In the viral videos, fans are seen pouring milk over Rajinikanth's gigantic poster outside Rohini Theatre in Koyambedu, Chennai. Chanting 'Thalaiva', fans are seen performing aarti in front of the poster with gusto.

Have a look here:

About Jailer 2

Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar and backed by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 is the sequel to Rajinikanth's 2023 blockbuster. The film features Ramya Krishnan, SJ Suryah, Mohanlal, Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Mithun Chakraborty, among others. Mohanlal, Hrithik Roshan, Shivarajkumar and Jackie Shroff are also set to feature in cameo roles. The film's music is handled by Anirudh Ravichander; Vijay Kartik Kannan has been part of the cinematography, and editing was handled by R. Nirmal.

The first instalment, Jailer, released on August 10, 2023, and followed Muthuvel Pandian as he was drawn back into a world of violence when his family came under threat.

The film became a major commercial success, strengthening Rajinikanth's box-office appeal across regional markets and building strong anticipation for the sequel.

Anirudh Ravichander returns as composer, reuniting with Nelson and Rajinikanth after the first film's success.

The timing makes the development particularly significant. Rajinikanth enjoys a devoted fan following across India, and his films often inspire celebrations, packed first-day shows and elaborate fan activities.

The sequel is also arriving amid a busy festive release calendar.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Ranabaali is scheduled to hit cinemas on October 16, a day after Jailer 2. The clash adds another layer of competition, particularly in southern markets, where both films will be looking to attract audiences during the holiday period.

