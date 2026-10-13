Why <i>Jailer 2</i> Hindi Version Won't Release In PVR-INOX And Cinepolis In North India

Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth, is all set to hit screens on October 15, but the Hindi version of the film appears to be facing issues.

Initially, reports suggested that the Sun Pictures-produced film would not be released in Hindi and would only arrive in southern languages. On Monday, news reports suggested that the Hindi version would not be released due to a dispute between multiplex chains and the makers over the four-week OTT window for all language versions.

However, these reports were dismissed by a statement issued yesterday by Team Idhyah, the film's PR representatives in North India.

The statement read, "In light of recent media reports suggesting that Jailer 2 will not be releasing in Hindi, we would like to officially clarify that the film's Hindi version is scheduled for a theatrical release on Thursday, 15th October 2026, alongside its other language versions, as originally planned."

Now, it has been confirmed that popular multiplex chains PVR-INOX and Cinepolis will not screen the Hindi version of Jailer 2 due to a disagreement over the film's OTT release window.

Sources in the film industry confirmed the development to NDTV, saying a dispute has arisen between the national multiplex chains and the film's distributors, Pen Marudhar Entertainment, and producer Sun Pictures.

The producer is insisting on a four-week window between the film's theatrical release and its OTT debut across all languages. However, PVR-INOX and Cinepolis are holding firm on the eight-week OTT release window that has been the norm for years.

As a result, the Hindi version of Jailer 2 will not be released in these national multiplex chains across North India. Sources added that PVR-INOX has yet to decide whether to screen the Tamil or Telugu versions of the film in the region.

The film will be screened only in standalone theatres and single-screen cinemas in North India. Many in the industry believe this could be a loss for the multiplex chains, as the makers are aiming for a box-office collection of Rs 1,000 crore.

According to industry reports, the Nelson Dilipkumar-directed film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in November in all languages, including Hindi. Its OTT release is expected to coincide with Diwali, potentially making it one of the biggest releases on the platform during the festive period and offering greater returns for the producer.

Jailer 2 sees Rajinikanth return as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. This time, the retired jailer finds himself drawn into a larger and more dangerous criminal world.

The film also features several new faces, including Hrithik Roshan, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vijay Sethupathi and SJ Suryah. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, Rithvik, Anna Rajan and Jatin Sarna are also part of the cast.

The music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with songs such as One Sun One Moon and Ala Bolelo already becoming chartbusters.

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 Expected To Earn Rs 90 Crore On Day 1, Rs 250 Crore Weekend In India