"Was Sitting In Park": BJP Leader's Daughter Detained During Delhi Protests

Yashaswinee Raje Singh, daughter of former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Vikram Singh, said she was detained by Delhi Police on Saturday while sitting in a park near a gurdwara, as police personnel moved to crack down on protesters demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

"Detained near Bangla Sahib for sitting in a park. Currently being held in Keshav Puram police station," Singh said in a social media post.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) had planned a demonstration at Jantar Mantar against the Election Commission today. Police detained over 1,000 protesters across Delhi. More than 40,000 Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces personnel were deployed across the capital, with barricades and spike strips installed at key locations to restrict movement as authorities prepared for the demonstration.

Who Is Yashaswinee Raje Singh?

Singh is the daughter of Vikram Singh, who previously represented the Fatehpur Sadar constituency in Uttar Pradesh as a BJP MLA. She had joined the student protests in June and July over examination paper leaks, when protesters demanded the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Singh actively supported the CJP campaign during those protests.

Four Former Chief Ministers Detained

Four former chief ministers from Opposition parties -- Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, Pinarayi Vijayan and Manik Sarkar -- were also detained as they attempted to join the CJP protests in the capital.

Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress chief, was detained along with several party MPs from South Avenue in central Delhi. She had sat at a bus stop after police prevented her from proceeding towards the protest site. Banerjee and five of her party MPs, including Derek O'Brien and Dola Sen, were taken away in a police bus. During the protest, Banerjee sat with a band-aid covering her mouth, an apparent expression of her objection to the police action.

"The government is misbehaving with us," Banerjee said. "We the INDIA alliance will continue to fight to strengthen people's voice."

Several other Opposition and student leaders were also detained as they attempted to reach the planned gathering at Jantar Mantar.

