Delhi University Hindi PhD Admissions Row: Overnight Interview Notice Sparks Protest

New Delhi: The University of Delhi's (DU) Hindi Department could not conduct its PhD admission interviews scheduled for October 28 after student organisations staged a protest over the admission process. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) raised concerns about the short notice given to candidates and alleged that several eligible applicants were not given an adequate opportunity to appear for the interviews.

The protest took place outside the Hindi Department, where students demanded a fair and transparent admission process. They also questioned the number of candidates called for interviews, stating that the department has more than 150 PhD seats. Speaking to NDTV, DUSU president Yash Dabas raised concerns about the time given to candidates to reach Delhi. Students said they would continue their protest until their demands were addressed.

NDTV also spoke to a student from Uttar Pradesh who requested anonymity. The student said their PhD interview was scheduled for October 28. They had emailed the university regarding the matter but had not received a response.

The controversy began after the Hindi Department issued a notification on the evening of October 27, asking shortlisted candidates to report for interviews at 9:15 am on October 28. This gave candidates less than a day to make travel arrangements and prepare for the interview.

According to the schedule, the first interview session was to begin at 9:30 am, with 45 candidates called for the session. The second session was scheduled for 2 pm, with 27 candidates expected to appear. Interviews for other candidates were scheduled for October 29, 30 and 31.

Student organisations argued that the short notice made it difficult for candidates travelling from other states to reach Delhi on time. Following the protest, the interviews scheduled for October 28 could not be held.

ABVP and DUSU also questioned the number of candidates called for the PhD admission interviews. The student organisations alleged that candidates who had qualified for the National Eligibility Test (NET) and those applying under the 'Only for PhD' category had not received adequate opportunities.

ABVP questioned why a limited number of candidates had been called for interviews when the department reportedly has more than 150 PhD seats. The organisation demanded that eligible candidates be given a fair opportunity to participate in the admission process.

DUSU president Yash Dabas told NDTV that candidates should have received sufficient time to prepare for their interviews and travel to Delhi. He questioned how applicants coming from different parts of the country could reach the university within 18 to 20 hours of the notification being issued.

Dabas also alleged that the department was showing favouritism and questioned why some candidates appeared to have been given priority.

Akshay Pratap Singh, ABVP's Delhi University secretary, also raised concerns about the admission process while participating in the protest. He questioned the basis for calling a limited number of candidates for interviews when the department has more than 150 PhD seats.

He also demanded that candidates from the NET-qualified and 'Only for PhD' categories be given an opportunity to appear for the interviews.

The student organisations said that the university should ensure transparency in the admission process and provide candidates with adequate notice before conducting interviews.

The latest protest comes months after a similar controversy over PhD admissions at Delhi University's Hindi Department in April this year. The current dispute has once again brought attention to questions surrounding the admission process and the opportunities provided to eligible candidates.

Attempts were made to contact Hindi Department Head Professor Sudha Yadav by phone and WhatsApp for her response. However, no response was available at the time of writing. Her statement will be included if it becomes available.

Meanwhile, students continued their protest outside the department and said they would remain there until their demands were addressed. Further details about the next steps in the interview process are awaited.