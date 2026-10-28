Advertisement

Faculty of Management Studies Delhi MBA Application Form 2027 Out, Check Selection Process

FMS Delhi invites applications for its full time MBA 2027 29 batch with deadline on November 25 2026 and admission based on CAT 2026 scores and selection rounds.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Faculty of Management Studies Delhi MBA Application Form 2027 Out, Check Selection Process
Shortlisting at FMS Delhi depends on CAT 2026 sectional scores followed by SOP extempore.
Promo Banner

The Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), University of Delhi, is accepting applications for its two-year, full-time MBA programme for the 2027-2029 batch. The last date to submit the application form is November 25, 2026. Admission will be based on CAT 2026 scores, academic performance and further selection rounds.

Candidates must hold a bachelor's degree after completing 12 years of formal education. The degree should be at least three years long, and applicants from any academic discipline can apply.

The minimum graduation marks required are:

  • General category: At least 50 per cent marks or an equivalent CGPA.
  • SC/ST category: Passing marks in the qualifying degree.
  • OBC and PwBD categories: At least 45 per cent marks.

Final-year undergraduate students can also apply, provided they meet the university's requirements and obtain the necessary marks within the prescribed deadline.

FMS Delhi MBA Selection Process 2027

FMS Delhi will shortlist candidates based on their CAT 2026 scores. The sectional weightage for shortlisting is 40 per cent for Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), 30 per cent for Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and 30 per cent for Quantitative Ability (QA).

Shortlisted candidates will participate in further selection rounds, including a Statement of Purpose (SOP), an extempore and a personal interview.

CAT 2026 Admit Card Date

The CAT 2026 admit card is scheduled for release on November 4, 2026, according to the supplied information. Candidates should visit the official CAT website for updates.

Applicants planning to join FMS Delhi should verify all admission details and submit their applications before November 25, 2026.

Got a follow‑up question on this article? Go on

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Faculty Of Management Studies, University Of Delhi, MBA Admission 2027
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com