Why Ramlila Maidan Rally's Success Is Crucial For Congress And Rahul Gandhi

A lot is riding on the November 1 rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan for the Congress, particularly Rahul Gandhi, as well as the larger INDIA bloc. The Opposition has billed the event as the biggest show of strength in its campaign to remove Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, claiming that more than a million people will attend.

The run-up to the rally has been marked by a confrontation between the Congress and the authorities, as well as growing opposition from local traders.

The Congress had planned to hold a 'mock parliament' ahead of the rally. Initially scheduled for October 28, the event was shifted to the Ashok Hotel in Delhi. However, permission was denied, reportedly because the hotel is located near the Prime Minister's residence.

The Congress subsequently proposed holding the mock parliament at Ramlila Maidan on November 30, but party leaders say the Delhi Police has not granted permission for this either.

Read | 1 Million People, 20,000 Vehicles And Gridlock: Traders' Note To Rahul Gandhi

The Opposition is also facing pressure from traders' groups, who fear that the rally could disrupt business during the peak festive season. Traders in the surrounding markets have been protesting against the event and have appealed to Rahul Gandhi and the Congress to postpone it until after Diwali.

Traders have been protesting against the Opposition's rally. NDTV Photo

The Congress, however, argues that a large turnout could benefit local markets, with visitors potentially shopping in the area and boosting business.

Traders counter that the vehicles bringing attendees to the venue could cause traffic congestion, inconvenience the public and disrupt commercial activity. They have also conveyed these concerns to the Congress high command.

Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, has placed the responsibility for any disruption to business on the Centre.

"We value you and have heard your concerns. But consider this: the government shuts down the metro, closes roads, and imposes lockdowns in Delhi. When it comes to the theft of votes, nothing is safe-not your shops, not your savings, nor your children's future. Tell the Prime Minister to remove 'Accused No. 4', Gyanesh Kumar, and the protest will end in 30 seconds. Prices have soared and inflation is high, yet the government remains unconcerned because it knows how to steal votes-votes have been stolen, and the theft continues," Rahul Gandhi posted in response to the traders' appeal.

Read | Congress Gets Permission For Ramlila Protest Rally. But There Are Conditions

For now, there appears to be little room for compromise between the Opposition and the traders.

For the Congress, the November 1 rally is about much more than mobilising protesters. The party sees it as a crucial opportunity to demonstrate its organisational strength and sustain its campaign against the Election Commission. That is why it is aiming to bring a crowd of one million (10 lakh) people to Ramlila Maidan. Even if the Opposition manages to mobilise half that number, the rally could still be projected as a success.

For the Congress, and Rahul Gandhi in particular, the stakes are high. The turnout could influence the party's future strategy, help maintain unity within the INDIA bloc and provide fresh momentum to the protest movement.

This explains why Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal has toured states around Delhi, meeting party leaders and functionaries to coordinate mobilisation efforts. NDTV has learnt that specific turnout targets have been assigned to different states, with Haryana tasked with bringing in the largest contingent. The responsibility has been entrusted to MP Deepender Hooda.

The rally's outcome could, in effect, have implications for the political prospects of Congress leaders across several states. A strong turnout would bolster the party's claims of having the organisational capacity to sustain a nationwide campaign, while a poor showing could raise questions about its ability to mobilise support beyond its core base.

The November 1 event is also expected to set the tone for the Opposition's next steps. The Congress is planning four more rallies in different parts of the country, although dates have yet to be announced.

But much will depend on what happens at Ramlila Maidan. A successful rally could give the Congress the momentum it needs to take the campaign to other parts of the country, reinforce Rahul Gandhi's leadership and keep the INDIA bloc united around a common cause.