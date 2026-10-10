BJP, Congress Supporters Come Face-To-Face During Guwahati Protest

Tension prevailed outside Rajiv Bhawan, the Assam Congress headquarters in Guwahati, on Saturday as BJP Assam Pradesh Mahila Morcha workers staged a protest against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of inappropriate behaviour towards a woman and demanding an apology.

The BJP women's wing took out a rally towards Rajiv Bhawan, where protesters raised slogans against Rahul Gandhi and the Congress. Some demonstrators broke through police barricades and reached the area in front of the Congress headquarters, prompting Assam Police to detain several protesters.

Congress workers also staged a counter-protest at the main gate of Rajiv Bhawan, raising slogans, including "Vote Chor, Go Back", against the BJP.

The two groups raised slogans against each other, prompting police to intervene to prevent the situation from escalating.

Speaking to the media, Purabee Roy, state general secretary of Assam Pradesh Mahila Morcha, accused the Congress of being inconsistent in its stated commitment to women's rights.

Roy referred to allegations of sexual harassment against a Member of Parliament from Manipur, claiming that the MP had faced suspension on October 9 while the case was pending. She also alleged that the MP was closely associated with Rahul Gandhi.

The protesters demanded action against the MP and accused the Congress of using women's issues for political gain while failing to uphold women's safety and dignity.

"India is a country where women are revered, but Congress uses women only for votes," Roy alleged.

She also accused Rahul Gandhi of behaving inappropriately towards a woman constable and demanded that he apologise to women across the country.

Assam Cabinet minister Nilima Devi also joined the protest, questioning Rahul Gandhi's position on women's safety and accusing the Congress of failing to uphold women's dignity.

"Rahul Gandhi claims to stand up for women's safety, but why has he remained silent on this issue in India?" she asked.

BJP Mahila Morcha workers raised slogans such as "Congress Murdabad" and "Rahul Gandhi Murdabad", demanding accountability over the allegations.

The protest comes amid a political confrontation between the BJP and the Congress, with both sides demonstrating outside Rajiv Bhawan and trading accusations.