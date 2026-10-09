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Opposition MPs March From Parliament, To Meet President Over Gyanesh Kumar Row

The march followed a meeting of150 MPs of the INDIA bloc in the Central Hall of Parliament, where16 leaders from 16 different parties signed the memorandum that will be submitted to the President.

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Opposition MPs March From Parliament, To Meet President Over Gyanesh Kumar Row
Rahul Gandhi leading the march to the President's estate from Parliament on Friday.
YT/INC
New Delhi:

A group of Opposition MPs led by Rahul Gandhi of the Congress started a march from Parliament to Rashtrapati Bhavan for a scheduled meeting of a group of 10 leaders with President Droupadi Murmu for their demand that Gyanesh Kumar resign as Chief Election Commissioner.

The march followed a meeting of 150 MPs of the INDIA bloc in the Central Hall of Parliament, where 16 leaders from 16 different parties signed the memorandum that will be submitted to the President.

At the meeting, Gandhi said the Opposition's demonstrations over the past few days have "shaken the foundation of the government".

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